President Nikos Christodoulides said he was ready to meet UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman as early as Monday afternoon or Tuesday, should Holguin consider it necessary following her meeting with Erhurman.

Speaking to journalists on his arrival on Monday at the annual general meeting of the Association of Large Developments and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) in Nicosia, Christodoulides said he was awaiting responses to proposals submitted by the Greek Cypriot side.

“We are indeed expecting answers, both on specific proposals we have submitted and on everything we discussed with Ms Holguin,” he said.

“I have expressed my readiness for a joint meeting of the three of us, even this afternoon or tomorrow, if necessary. If she does not consider such a meeting necessary, I told her I could also meet with her separately.”

He said he hoped Holguin’s meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader would produce developments that could pave the way for a joint meeting.

“I repeat; I told her that I can change my schedule today or tomorrow if she considers it necessary following her meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader. I am ready to meet,” he said.

Asked whether the conditions existed for an expanded meeting on the Cyprus problem before the end of the current UN Secretary-General’s term, as Holguin had suggested might be possible, Christodoulides said the objective was entirely achievable.

“It is an entirely feasible goal. What is needed is political will,” he said.

“At the same time, let me remind you that, on our part, we continuously submit proposals and suggestions on how we believe we can achieve this outcome. Our suggestions and proposals demonstrate both our political will and our readiness to proceed with this expanded meeting, at which the resumption of negotiations will be announced.”

Asked why Holguin had allowed such a long interval between her bilateral meetings with the two leaders and the planned trilateral meeting, Christodoulides suggested that Erhurman’s absence later in the week may have influenced the scheduling.

“I think the Turkish Cypriot leader will be away from Wednesday until Friday, if my memory serves me correctly. That is why I expressed my readiness to meet even today or tomorrow, if necessary,” he said.

Regarding whether Holguin would meet mayors or community leaders from occupied municipalities and communities, Christodoulides said he was unaware of her detailed programme.

“What I do know is that representatives of occupied municipalities have requested to meet with her, and I encouraged her to respond positively. Beyond that, I do not know her specific programme,” he said.

Turning to criticism from political parties over what they described as government handouts and the president’s Sunday video messages, which critics have characterised as pre-election campaigning, Christodoulides rejected suggestions that his administration was engaging in an election campaign.

Christodoulides stressed that his administration had more pressing priorities, beginning with the Cyprus problem, alongside domestic governance issues and reforms, including pension reform.

“We have so many serious issues to deal with, starting with the Cyprus problem, many issues relating to domestic governance, reforms, pension reform and many others that are coming. Under no circumstances will I become involved in an election campaign,” he said.