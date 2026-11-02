Farmers are feeling the pressure from rising production costs and unreliable water supply, MPs said on Monday as the government insisted it’s doing everything it can to support the agricultural sector.

Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis was being grilled in parliament during a review of his ministry’s budget for 2027.

Asked whether the state continues purchasing desalinated water regardless of the improved rainfall, Senekis said yes.

The funds allocated to desalination are substantial, he added.

MPs heard that the 2027 budget includes €168 million for the purchase of desalinated water.

By comparison, budget appropriations for desalinated water last year came to €142.1 million.

Speaking to media, Disy MP Charalambos Petrides said he asked the minister when the government anticipates water sufficiency will be achieved via desalination.

“Today there are five permanent desalination plants and five mobile units, while new mobile units are being planned at Vasiliko and Mazotos.

“Regarding the minister’s reference to four new permanent plants by 2031, here we need a specific plan with timetables, so that we don’t end up playing catch-up again.”

Farmers have to deal with higher fuel costs as well as more expensive fertilizer.

The minister acknowledged this, noting that during the year the government rolled out two separate support schemes – worth €2.5 million combined.

The government also made a request to the European Commission, which approved a further €4.6 million in EU funds to support farmers for loss of income due to the protracted drought of previous years.

Senekis said that as local agricultural products become more expensive, they face more competition from imported goods.

Asked whether modern scientific methods – like hydroponics – are being promoted to help bring down production costs, the minister replied in the affirmative.

Disy MP Giorgos Karaisakis said farmers continue to face uncertainty over supplies of irrigation water, as well as delays in compensation.

“We recognise that the budget allocates more funds, but the numbers on their own are not enough,” he asserted.

“We’re not interested in how many millions are written down in the budget; we’re interested in how much actually reaches the pockets of the producer.”

Weighing in, Akel’s Andreas Pashiourtidis noted the disconnect between the budget and “the harsh reality experienced by farmers”.