Administrative fines of €180,000 and 38 arrests were the result of a large-scale police operation carried out in Limassol on Tuesday.

Police said that the operation took place at a building complex under construction between 9am and 12pm.

During the inspection, authorities arrested 31 people who were working illegally, eight of which were found to be residing in the Republic illegally.

The nine employers of the 31 individuals are currently under investigation for illegal employment.

As part of the operation, officers proceeded with the arrest of seven more people, who were likewise illegally residing in Cyprus.

The checks carried out by the police and officers of the labour inspection service revealed violations of the legislation on undeclared work, committed by the 31 persons who were working illegally at the factory, their nine employers, as well as 12 other European nationals.