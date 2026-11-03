The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) will place a warning marker on shares of Epilektos Energeiaki SA from November 4, 2026, after the company failed to publish its annual financial report for the year ended June 30, 2026, as required by law.

The shares, which are traded on the CSE’s New Market, will carry an “S” designation in trading tables and price bulletins, the exchange announced on Tuesday.

The measure follows the company’s failure to issue and disclose its annual financial report for the 2025-2026 financial year, in breach of Article 140 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

The exchange clarified that the warning marker will be removed from the company’s shares once it determines that the circumstances which led to its introduction have been resolved.