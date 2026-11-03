Cyta has expanded its digital services portfolio with the launch of new smart home and business solutions, becoming the first telecommunications provider in Cyprus to enter the market with an integrated offering powered by its fibre-optic network.

The telecommunications provider said its new CONNECTED home and CONNECTED business services would allow households and businesses to monitor and manage their premises remotely through a unified digital platform called Connected by Cyta.

Available through a mobile application and web portal, the platform enables users to control connected devices, create automated functions and receive real-time notifications about activity at their properties.

The available ecosystem includes security cameras, motion sensors and door-opening sensors, as well as smart locks, lighting, smart plugs and automation systems for shutters and shading.

Cyta said the services were designed to be adaptable to the requirements of individual households and businesses, allowing customers to select the devices and automation features best suited to their premises.

The launch marks Cyta’s entry into the smart home and smart business market, with the company using the capabilities of its Cyta Fiber network to support the services.

The monthly subscription costs €11.99, with customers required to have an active internet connection through Cyta Fiber.

Operation of the services also requires a Cyta Connected Hub, while additional equipment can be acquired through instalment packages starting at €10 per month.

To mark the launch, Cyta is offering a promotional subscription rate of €5.99 per month for the first 12 months, alongside free installation normally valued at €120.

The promotional offer is available until December 31, 2026.

Equipment is available through Cyta’s retail shops and digital channels, while selected stores will allow visitors to see the smart devices and experience their functions in person.

Installation and configuration of the equipment will be carried out by specialised Cyta technicians, with the company providing support for setting up the systems.

The launch adds another category to Cyta’s digital services offering, extending its activities beyond traditional telecommunications and internet connectivity into connected home and business management.