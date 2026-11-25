The average response time to fires during the 2026 fire season stood at 10.8 minutes, ranking among the most successful in recent years, the forestry department said on Tuesday.

The forestry department said this year’s performance was particularly positive in terms of both the average response time and the average burned area per fire, with the results attributed to the systematic preparation, operational readiness, coordination and immediate response mechanisms.

The figures were presented as part of a meeting of the fire protection committee of the forestry department in Nicosia, aimed at providing an analysis of this year’s fire season and supporting preparation efforts for 2027.

During the meeting, chaired by forestry department director Savvas Ezekiel, the committee members examined several issues regarding the protection of forests and forest fire prevention, with an emphasis put on personnel safety, operational readiness and the upgrading of available protection means and methods.

Particular reference was made to modern forest vegetation management practices, such as controlled grazing and controlled burning, which are utilised for the strengthening of prevention and resilience of forest ecosystems.