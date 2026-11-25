The assertion that the new architecture of local government has room for improvement could qualify as one of the understatements of the year. The person responsible for this understatement was Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, whose ministry is in charge of local authorities. It was not all bad, as things were better than they had been before the reform of the system, he said on the sidelines of the first annual conference of the Union of Municipalities, held at the weekend in Paphos.

The government would consider more mergers in the future, although this possibility would be explored at a later stage, said Ioannou. This was an indictment of the slapdash reform of local government by the political parties which messed up the Anastasiades government’s bill by chopping and changing to such an extent that the old problems remained. There are still far too many municipalities for the population of Cyprus, the reform reducing the number from 30 to 20.

It is absurd that just a few years after reform was implemented, the minister was once again talking about the possibility of a further reduction of municipalities through more mergers. This is what happens when reform is incomplete, based on party expediencies than any interest in creating well-functioning local authorities for the people they are supposed to serve. It is the parties that came up with the ridiculous idea of the ‘deputy mayors’ who have zero power and responsibility while drawing a big salary.

This government will introduce one improvement – the rationalisation of the funding of each municipality. They will no longer be at the mercy of the council of ministers which decided every year how much money would be allocated to the municipalities. A new law will make the funds allocated to local government part of the budget. This would give a municipality more financial independence and the power to decide their annual budget without having to depend on random state funding.

The president of the Union of Municipalities was happy with the new funding arrangement, saying this would allow each municipality to plan their finances properly and help them proceed to the reforms. One of the reforms the municipalities were considering should raise concerns. He said with the better funding they could proceed to discussions about municipal police! It is astonishing that the additional funding would be spent on creating more jobs.

Do we really need municipal police? Union president and Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras claimed that municipal police would allow the police force to concentrate on fighting crime, although he did not explain what the municipal police would be doing. And how many officers would each municipality have?

Unless the mayors and the parties stop seeing local government as a job creation enterprise, our municipalities will never properly serve people.