The government continues to treat Famagusta district unfairly by failing to deliver on its promise to establish two public university schools in the area, the Famagusta district local government organisation (EOA) said in a statement.

According to the organisation, President Nikos Christodoulides announced the establishment of two university schools in Famagusta in February 2025, but no progress has been made since.

“Twenty months have passed and we are still waiting. Without a specific timetable, without clear commitments and without visible results,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Larnaca is moving ahead with the establishment of a new school of the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak).

“We welcome every effort to develop other districts, but we cannot accept the continued unequal treatment of Famagusta,” the organisation said.

Famagusta EOA president Yiannis Karousos said the district could not continue to be treated as a second-class region.

“It is unacceptable for university schools to be announced and, almost two years later, for us still not to know when and how they will be established. The government has a duty to treat all districts equally,” he said.

The organisation stressed that establishing university schools was not merely an educational project but an investment in the district’s future, its young people, economy, research and development.

It called on the government to provide immediate answers on the status of the two promised schools, what steps have been taken so far, when implementation will begin and when they are expected to become operational.