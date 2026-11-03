Cyprus tourism hit harder by war as Greece posts record growth

Cyprus’ tourism industry has suffered a sharper setback from the war in the Middle East than Greece’s, with revenues falling during the first eight months of 2026 while its larger neighbour recorded double-digit growth in both receipts and visitor numbers.

Greek tourism generated €18.2 billion in revenue and attracted 28.5 million travellers between January and August, increases of 9.4 per cent and 10 per cent respectively compared with the same period last year.

Cyprus, by contrast, earned €2.32 billion from tourism during the first eight months, down 6.2 per cent from €2.47 billion in 2025, while arrivals in the first nine months fell by 5.6 per cent year-on-year.

The contrasting performances underline how the geopolitical crisis affected destinations differently, despite both facing uncertainty linked to the conflict.

Greece’s tourism sector has managed to withstand what has been described as another major stress test, with the Middle East crisis adding to a series of challenges faced by the industry in recent years.

Its performance was particularly notable given that the start of the summer season had been weaker than expected.

By the end of August, however, Greek tourism had recorded 28.5 million visitors and €18.2 billion in receipts, with early estimates suggesting that full-year revenue could exceed €25 billion for the first time.

That would compare with €23.6 billion in receipts and 43.3 million visitors in 2025, including cruise passengers, although some of the increase could reflect inflation rather than a corresponding rise in the volume of tourism activity.

In Cyprus, the effects of the regional crisis were more pronounced during the spring, with the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Kostas Koumis, saying the industry faced an unprecedented challenge as a result of external developments.

“2026 will undoubtedly remain in the history and memory of those working in the sector as a year during which our country’s tourism industry was called upon to face an unprecedented crisis as a result of external factors,” he said when presenting the ministry’s 2027 budget.

During March and April, Cyprus experienced tens of thousands of cancellations and a substantial slowdown in bookings, with some periods seeing reservations effectively freeze for both immediate travel and the remainder of the year.

Koumis said the government’s immediate priority had been to ensure that existing travel programmes to Cyprus remained in place, recognising their importance to the sector’s performance in the months that followed.

He said the recovery in arrivals since the spring demonstrated the effectiveness of government decisions, although further work was needed to restore demand in some markets.

The annual decline in arrivals had stood at 17.9 per cent during the first four months of the year, before narrowing to 5.6 per cent by the end of September.

September provided a particularly encouraging result, with 580,889 arrivals, the highest figure ever recorded for the month and 1.8 per cent above September 2025.

The total was also 14 per cent higher than in September 2024, suggesting that Cyprus’ longer-term tourism growth has continued despite the disruption earlier this year.

However, the improvement in arrivals has not yet translated into revenue recovery.

August tourism receipts fell by 3.4 per cent year-on-year to €562 million, while the cumulative total for January to August remained €153.1 million below the previous year.

The figures suggest that shorter stays and weaker spending in some important markets have continued to weigh on earnings, even as average daily expenditure increased.

Cyprus’ performance has also been uneven across its source markets, with Israel driving the September recovery.

Israeli arrivals rose by 31.4 per cent year-on-year to 105,249, while British visitors, the island’s largest market, increased by 2.8 per cent to 184,345.

Together, the United Kingdom and Israel accounted for almost half of all arrivals in September.

Greece also recorded an increase in visitors from both markets, but its overall performance has been supported by broader growth in international demand.

Germany and the United Kingdom remained its two largest tourism markets during the first eight months, with German arrivals rising by 8.1 per cent to 4.21 million and receipts increasing by 7.2 per cent to €2.86 billion.

British visitors generated €2.67 billion in Greek tourism revenue, up 5 per cent, while Italy and the United States recorded particularly strong increases in spending.

Italian arrivals in Greece rose by 22.1 per cent to 1.92 million, with receipts increasing by 31.7 per cent to more than €1.26 billion.

The US market also delivered higher earnings despite a 1.5 per cent decline in arrivals, with receipts increasing by 21 per cent to €1.47 billion.

France was a weaker market for Greece, with both arrivals and receipts declining.

Cyprus has also experienced significant weakness in several European markets, including France, where September arrivals fell by 48.9 per cent to 4,994.

The pressure on Cyprus’ hotel sector has extended beyond the immediate impact of the war, with competition from short-term holiday rentals and accommodation in the north adding to the difficulties faced by established businesses.

Paphos hoteliers association president Evripides Loizides said hotel occupancy during the three summer months and September was approximately 7 per cent lower than in 2025.

“The 2026 summer season had started strongly, only for the war and its wider consequences to disrupt demand and leave hotels facing considerable losses,” he said.

Although September performed slightly better than last year and October had also shown encouraging signs, Loizides warned that the outlook for the coming months remained less favourable.

He said tourist activity typically began to decline after November 10, leaving Cyprus facing a substantial seasonal drop in demand during the winter.

The British market remains a particular concern, given its importance to Cyprus and the pressure on household budgets from economic uncertainty and higher living costs.

Loizides also warned that advance bookings for 2027 were running low, specifically between 20 and 30 per cent below last year’s levels for Britain’s three largest tour operators.

Poland remained an important market for Paphos, alongside Israel, although Loizides cautioned that demand from the latter remained closely linked to developments and stability in the country.

The government is seeking to address the challenges through increased promotion and improvements to the tourism product.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism has proposed a €59.4 million budget for 2027, with around 62 per cent allocated to destination promotion and the enrichment of the tourism offering, including promotional campaigns, participation in tourism fairs and incentive schemes.

Koumis said the aim was to maintain the sector’s performance while encouraging visitors to return from markets that had recorded declines because of external factors.

He added that the longer-term objective was to ensure that tourism growth delivered tangible benefits to local communities.

The comparison with Greece highlights the scale of the challenge facing Cyprus, where the recovery in arrivals has yet to reverse the decline in revenue and where the industry remains particularly exposed to geopolitical developments affecting key source markets.