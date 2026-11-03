A 36-year-old groom and his 28-year-old best man were remanded in custody for two days on Tuesday after a dangerous driving stunt at the Ayios Athanasios roundabout in Limassol, filmed on Saturday during the groom’s wedding celebrations and posted to social media.

The video, posted with the caption “just married”, shows several vehicles occupying the roundabout and drifting while fireworks were set off and a person stood in the road.

The best man was arrested on Monday and the groom later the same day.

Police said the 36-year-old allegedly admitted under questioning that after the wedding they decided to drift in his racing car, driven by the best man.

Investigators found he had blocked one entrance to the roundabout with a tow vehicle, while others were blocked by vehicles belonging to other people taking part in the wedding celebrations.

The groom later presented to traffic police a car body with no engine, gearbox, steering wheel, seats, lights, tyres or braking system, and no windscreen.

It carried registration plates that do not match the vehicle in the video, which police believe is a different car.

The offences under investigation are dangerous driving, negligent and dangerous acts, blocking a public road without permission, public nuisance, driving without registration plates and obstructing traffic.

Police have taken three statements and expect more from the suspects’ relatives and colleagues.

They will search car yards and check CCTV footage, and are seeking two tow truck drivers for questioning.

Thej ministry condemned the stunt and said it had told police to investigate “immediately and thoroughly” and apply the law “with all rigour”.

It warned that behaviour endangering lives would not be tolerated. “No one is above the law,” it said.