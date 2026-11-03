The National Bank of Greece will announce its nine-month financial results on November 4, 2026, after the market closes, with investors also due to hear a presentation of the figures during a conference call scheduled for 6pm local time.

The announcement, issued on Monday, confirms the timing of the bank’s third-quarter results, which will cover the period ending September 30.

The conference call will take place at 18.00 Cyprus and Greek time, with the bank set to present and discuss its financial performance with investors and analysts.

The results announcement follows an updated financial calendar published by the National Bank of Greece last week, which included the November 4 reporting date and the timetable for an interim dividend.

The bank’s interim dividend is scheduled to be paid on November 20, with November 16 designated as the ex-dividend date and November 17 as the date for determining eligible beneficiaries.

The ex-dividend date is the first trading day on which shares are bought without the right to receive the relevant dividend, while the beneficiary assessment date determines which shareholders qualify for payment.

The bank’s financial calendar also set out several events that have already taken place during 2026.

It announced its full-year 2025 financial results on February 27, followed by the publication of its annual financial report on March 2.

Its annual general meeting of shareholders took place on April 30, while first-quarter 2026 results were announced on May 8.

The bank subsequently announced its first-half financial results on July 30.

The calendar also included a dividend payment linked to the 2025 financial year, with June 10 set as the ex-dividend date, June 11 as the beneficiary assessment date and June 15 as the payment date.

The National Bank of Greece said it reserves the right to amend its announced dates, provided the investment community is informed in good time.

The latest announcement follows an earlier update concerning the bank’s capital structure, in which it exercised a call option to redeem all outstanding notes under a €500 million bond issue due in November 2027.

The notes, issued on November 22, 2022, under the bank’s €5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, are Fixed Rate Resettable Unsubordinated MREL Notes.

Although the original issue was valued at €500 million, the outstanding principal amount stood at €284.835 million.

The bank said the notes would be redeemed at face value, or par, in accordance with their terms, with accrued but unpaid interest also payable.

The securities carry the international identification number XS2558592932 and have a maturity date of November 22, 2027.

The early redemption announcement was made under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Greek Law 3556/2007.

The bank also stated that it had complied with MREL conditions for redeeming the securities before exercising the call option.