Minthis extends its remarkable record of international property recognition with a five-star award for Best Mixed Use Development in Cyprus, while Elysia Blu earns recognition in the Residential Development 20+ Units category.

Two developments. Two distinct visions of living. One proud achievement for Pafilia.

Pafilia Property Developers is celebrating a double success at the European Property Awards 2026–2027, with Minthis and Elysia Blu recognised for their outstanding contribution to Cyprus’s residential and lifestyle landscape.

Minthis received the prestigious Five-Star Award for Best Mixed Use Development, Cyprus, adding to a remarkable history of international property accolades spanning more than a decade. Having previously been recognised at the International Property Awards for 13 consecutive years since 2012, Minthis continues to demonstrate the enduring ambition behind one of Cyprus’s most distinctive lifestyle destinations. Elysia Blu was named an Award Winner in the Residential Development 20+ Units, Cyprus category, marking a second success for Pafilia.

Presented at a ceremony at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, the awards celebrate achievement across the property and hospitality industries. For Pafilia, this year’s double recognition is both a moment of celebration and a reflection of a philosophy that has guided the company for almost five decades: creating places that go beyond architecture to enrich people’s lives.

Minthis: An award-winning vision that continues to evolve

Set within five million square metres of protected Cypriot landscape, Minthis is a destination shaped by nature, cultural heritage and a contemporary vision of Mediterranean living.

A championship 18-hole golf course, a destination wellness spa, distinctive dining experiences, sports facilities and a vibrant calendar of cultural and social events come together to create an integrated destination where wellbeing and connection are part of everyday life.

Yet Minthis’s appeal extends beyond its facilities. It is found in the relationship between architecture and landscape, in the opportunity to slow down and reconnect with nature, and in the sense of community that grows through shared experiences. From sporting pursuits to cultural gatherings and seasonal celebrations, Minthis has developed a character that is both distinctly Cypriot and internationally appealing.

Its latest five-star distinction adds to a long-standing record of industry recognition, reflecting the continued evolution of a destination that brings together residential living, leisure, hospitality and wellbeing in one carefully considered setting.

Elysia Blu: A fresh expression of Mediterranean living

At Elysia Blu, Pafilia brings the same attention to the residential experience into a contemporary development designed around the way people want to live today.

Comprising 200 apartments across 10 buildings, Elysia Blu combines modern architecture, landscaped gardens, communal swimming pools and wellness facilities to create a welcoming environment that balances privacy with opportunities for connection.

The emphasis is on making everyday living feel considered and effortless. Private homes provide space to unwind, while shared amenities and outdoor areas invite residents to relax, socialise and enjoy the Mediterranean climate. Together, these elements create a residential setting that responds to a range of lifestyles while embracing the qualities that make life in Cyprus so appealing.

Recognition at the European Property Awards is an important endorsement of this vision and of the thought invested in creating a development where the wider environment is as integral to the experience as the individual home.

A double achievement. A shared ambition.

Although Minthis and Elysia Blu represent different expressions of contemporary living, both are rooted in Pafilia’s belief that the true measure of a development lies in the experiences it creates, the connections it encourages and the value it brings to people’s lives.

This double success is also an opportunity to recognise the people behind the projects — the Pafilia teams, architects, consultants and partners whose expertise, creativity and commitment turn ambitious ideas into places people can be proud to call home.

As Pafilia approaches its 50th anniversary, these latest accolades offer a fitting moment to celebrate how far the company has come while looking confidently towards the future. Guided by its “Homes for Life” philosophy, Pafilia continues to create more than exceptional properties. It creates places to belong, experiences to treasure and a legacy designed to endure for generations.