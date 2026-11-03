The Petrolina Energy Team runs in support of the “Mora Thavmata’’ Association

Petrolina, Platinum Sponsor since the very first year of the Radisson Hotels Larnaka Marathon, continues to energise one of Cyprus’s most significant sporting events, contributing to its continued success. This year’s Marathon will take place on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

The Petrolina Energy Team – the company’s volunteer group made up of employees, service station owners and their families – will once again take part in the 5km Corporate Race. This year, the team is running in support of the “Mora Thavmata” Association, which supports premature newborns, their families and Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

Petrolina’s long-standing partnership with the Radisson Hotels Larnaka Marathon reaffirms the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote sports, encourage participation and foster team spirit, while highlighting the values of fair play, collective effort and social solidarity.

“The Radisson Hotels Larnaka Marathon is one of Cyprus’s most significant sporting events, showcasing Larnaka and our country internationally. For Petrolina, it is a great honour to have supported the event since its very first edition and to contribute to its continued growth and increasing recognition. We wish every success to this year’s Marathon,” said Georgia Lefkariti, Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited.

The race programme starts with the Marathon (42.195 km), Half-Marathon (21.095 km) and 10 km Road Race. These are followed by the 5 km Individual and Corporate Races and the event concludes with the McDonald’s™ Kids Race (1km).

For more information, visit: www.larnakamarathon.com