Israeli judges on Wednesday recommended that prosecutors drop one of three long-running cases against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reconsider another alleging he granted favours in exchange for positive media coverage.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty. His trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases.

In the case referred to as Case 4000, prosecutors allege that Netanyahu granted regulatory favours worth around 1.8 billion shekels (about $500 million) to Bezeq Telecom Israel BEZQ.TA. In return, prosecutors say, he sought positive coverage for himself and his wife, Sara, on a news website controlled by former Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch. Elovitch has denied wrongdoing.

In a blow to prosecutors, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman of Jerusalem District Court, who presides over Case 4000, told Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara at a hearing on Wednesday that a conviction was unlikely and the case should be dropped.