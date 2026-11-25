Dinese Jackson couldn’t stomach spending roughly $1,500 to fly herself and her two children from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Dallas, Texas, for Thanksgiving, more than double what she had paid for similar trips in the past.

Still, she kept checking airfares in hopes they would drop, until the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop on November 13 cemented her decision to make the trip by car instead, even at the price of a 17-hour drive.

“When that happened on Friday, I was like, ‘Yep, I’m keeping my car reservation. I’m going to go ahead and drive for sure,” the 51-year-old credit analyst said. “For those that are flying, I just think it’s going to be chaos.”

A router outage on November 13 caused a communications failure at air traffic control centers and triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide disruption impacting more than 18,000 flights and affecting about 1 million passengers.

Just a few days later, travelers faced fresh disruptions when United Airlines UAL.O suffered a widespread technology outage and Delta Air Lines’ DAL.Nautomated weight-and-balance system failed on Sunday, delaying more than 2,000 flights nationwide, shaking confidence in air travel ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

The rising cost of airfare, which has hit 10-year highs for the holiday period, had already persuaded some Americans to stay home this year. Airlines for America forecast nearly 29 million passengers will travel between November 20 and 30, down from last year’s forecast of 31 million passengers.

HIGHEST AIRFARE IN A DECADE

Two weeks before Thanksgiving, domestic airfares for the holiday travel period averaged about $469 in 2026, about a 57% year-over-year increase, according to data from travel search engine, Kayak. Travel booking app Hopper said months of elevated jet fuel costs due to the conflict in Iran have helped push Thanksgiving and Christmas fares to 10-year highs.

United Airlines UAL.O said it expects more than 6.6 million customers over a 12-day period, on par with last year. American Airlines AAL.O said it plans to welcome 8 million travelers in the same period, and plans to operate 4% more flights than in 2025. US airlines are operating 2% more flights on average this Thanksgiving than last year, while seat capacity is up 1%, Cirium, a flight analytics company, said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday that airlines operated 52,000 flights on Tuesday, marking the busiest day for U.S. air travel in 16 years.

About 50% of flight delays were due to inclement weather and 24% due to flight volume, he added.

“The rest of the holiday travel week will be challenging,” he said noting coastal storms expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic and portions of the Northeast.

Fewer Americans are traveling by air in 2026 as fares rise and disruptions mount. The last time the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 3 million passengers in a single day was November 30, 2025. The TSA has not screened 3 million passengers on any day this year, compared to eight times in 2025.

During the Thanksgiving Holiday, the agency expects to screen about 3% fewer passengers year-on-year.

Jennifer Shaw, 57, was less than thrilled to learn her son planned to forfeit his non-refundable plane ticket home from college in Michigan. Instead, he opted to drive 10 hours to Monmouth County, New Jersey, with friends rather than risk getting stranded at an airport during the holiday rush.

“Even though I might be worried that he’s driving 10 hours with a group of boys, at least I don’t have to worry about the airlines,” Shaw said.

A PAUSE IN UPGRADES

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said last week the agency was “very close” to being able to disclose the root cause of the router outage. The FAA declined to say Monday when it plans to offer an update.

On November 17, the FAA said it had immediately paused deployment of additional routers.

“I’m hoping the government is not going to do any more upgrades during this time that we’re going to be away,” said retiree Liz Dougherty, 63, who plans to fly from North Carolina to Spain to take a cruise for the holiday, adding that the November 13 flight halt was “definitely in the back of my mind.”

About 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving over a six-day period, according to AAA estimates, down only slightly from last year’s total of 81.6 million. However, more Americans are expected to take cruises, buses, and trains to their destinations.

Bus and travel search engine, Wanderu, said the ground stop gave the company its busiest day of the year so far, with bookings made that Friday up about 16% from last year. Bus operator Flix North America said bookings for Thanksgiving are up 17% from last year.

Amtrak said the company is again expecting a record in 2026 after 1.2 million customer trips during last year’s Thanksgiving holiday.