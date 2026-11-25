A new strategy for attracting businesses and talent for the period 2027-2030 will be submitted to the cabinet before the end of the year, Energy Minister Michalis Damianos said on Wednesday.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Damianos said the strategy was structured around five priorities: attraction, activation, retention, expansion and integration.

“We are not only interested in how many new companies choose Cyprus. We want them to establish a meaningful presence, grow, create quality jobs and cooperate with the domestic economy,” he stressed.

Exports of domestically produced goods, excluding fossil fuels and petroleum products, reached €1.37 billion in 2025, an increase of 10 per cent compared with 2024, while exports of services rose by six per cent to €32 billion.

“We want to expand this international outlook, with more customers and partners in international markets and more foreign investment,” he said.

Damianos added that these efforts would take on a particularly tangible international dimension in the coming days, with a Cypriot delegation headed by President Nikos Christodoulides travelling to the United States at the end of November in pursuit of new partnerships and investment opportunities.

On November 30, the ‘Minds in Cyprus – The Brain Gain Initiative’ event in New York will bring Cypriot businesses into direct contact with Cypriot professionals working in the United States.

Stressing the importance attached to economic diplomacy and participation in major international business forums, Damianos said he would represent the Republic of Cyprus at the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to take place in India from January 10 to 12, 2027.

The summit will focus on international trade, investment fund management, technology and economic cooperation.

Damianos noted that Gujarat occupied a pivotal position in India’s economic landscape, with an economy worth approximately $303 billion and accounting for nearly 27 per cent of the country’s total exports.

“It has a diversified industrial base, a developed investment ecosystem and significant transport and logistics infrastructure, while its location on the western coast offers direct connections with the Middle East, Africa and Europe,” he said.

Cyprus’ participation in the summit forms part of a broader effort to expand economic relations between Cyprus and India, he added.

Last September, the cabinet approved the establishment of a new Cyprus trade centre in Mumbai, which will operate alongside the existing centre in New Delhi.

“It will provide on-the-ground support to the Cypriot business community and promote products and services, exports, partnerships and investment,” Damianos said.

Another positive foundation on which Cyprus could build, he added, was the performance of domestic exports to India, which have averaged approximately €26 million annually in recent years and increased by 14 per cent in 2025.

During the same year, exports of services to India doubled, reaching approximately €100 million.

Referring to grant schemes implemented by the ministry, Damianos said €352 million had been secured for the 2021-2027 programming period, covering, among other areas, energy and digital upgrades, manufacturing, new entrepreneurship and the circular economy.

The ministry is currently managing 15 calls for applications across eight different schemes, while between 2021 and the end of September 2026, payments were made on nearly 5,500 grant applications, totalling more than €151 million.

What mattered most, he said, was the impact of these schemes on the real economy, reflected in investment in new equipment and technology, modernised production processes, new business ventures and improved conditions for growth.

Damianos also announced that a new, simplified grant scheme for young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 was planned for the first quarter of 2027.

“We want to simplify procedures and make this instrument more accessible to young people who want to turn a business idea into an actual business activity,” he said.

On energy costs, which affect the day-to-day operations and competitiveness of businesses, Damianos said a €20 million grant scheme was being prepared for 2027 and 2028 to support the installation of electricity storage systems in businesses that already have or intend to install photovoltaic systems for self-consumption.

“With storage, a greater proportion of the energy generated will be available for use by the business itself,” he said.

Damianos also noted that the ministry manages 13 industrial estates across Cyprus, where approximately 950 businesses operate.

“Strengthening our productive base is the first step. The next is to give businesses greater opportunities to expand beyond the confines of the Cypriot market,” he concluded.