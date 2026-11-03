A 37-year-old man was remanded by Nicosia district court for six days on Tuesday suspected of involvement in a case of labour exploitation, threats of violence and other related offences.

Police said the case unfolded when authorities were informed about the possible labour exploitation of an elderly person at a livestock unit in Nicosia.

When the police arrived, they found a 73-year-old man cleaning the facilities, who is believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

He was then taken to the police station to give his statement.

Police later proceeded with the arrest of the 37-year-old owner of the livestock unit.

A search conducted at the premises revealed several documents related to the offences under investigation.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.