President Nikos Christodoulides will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Tuesday afternoon under the auspices of the United Nations, with the meeting scheduled for 3pm.

Speaking on Sunday, Christodoulides expressed hope for further positive developments and for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to set a date for a trilateral meeting as soon as possible.

The president also said he had held a lengthy telephone conversation with the EU’s special envoy for Cyprus, Raffaele Fitto, who had travelled to Ankara for a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Announcing Tuesday’s meeting, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said discussions on issues of substance and methodology were continuing ahead of the forthcoming joint meeting under the auspices of the UN secretary-general.

The meeting, which will take place in the buffer zone west of Nicosia, follows the November 9 talks between the two leaders and UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin, during which an agreement was reached on the opening of two new crossing points, linking Louroujina to Lympia and Karavostasi to Kambos.

Letymbiotis said last week that an agreement on additional crossing points at Mia Milia and in the Athienou-Pyroi area was feasible even before the meeting with Guterres.

Meanwhile, Erhurman described himself as “51 per cent” optimistic about the prospects of a positive outcome from the forthcoming trilateral meeting, pointing to the approaching end of Guterres’ term in office.

The trilateral meeting is expected to take place towards the end of November, with sources indicating that, should sufficient progress be achieved, an enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem could follow in the first half of December.

The enlarged meeting would involve the two Cypriot sides, the three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, and the United Nations, with the ultimate aim of resuming formal negotiations, which have been stalled since the collapse of talks at Crans-Montana in 2017.