Social workers are swamped, having to deal with workloads that far exceed normal standards, often leading them to fall behind urgent cases like domestic violence, MPs heard on Tuesday.

At any given time, a social worker typically deals with about 100 open cases, deputy minister for social welfare Tina Pavlou said.

By comparison, the internationally accepted norm for what an employee can handle is about 30 cases.

In some instances, social workers deal with up to 150 files.

The matter was highlighted during a discussion in parliament of a drive to modernise the social welfare services.

Pavlou said that, on her appointment, she visited the various district offices – which she described as “tragic” in terms of workplace conditions.

Employees also have to make do with outdated technology.

The deputy minister informed MPs of a contract signed with KPMG in May this year, where the company undertook a study on how to modernise and streamline the operation of the welfare services.

The study is anticipated to be delivered in 2029.

Director of the social welfare services Maria Kyratzi said the modernisation proposal was first floated back in 2019 – but that since then it had remained as an idea.

But in the meantime, the services have carried out six out of 15 ‘actions’ geared at modernisation – for example introducing the institution of the neighbourhood social worker.

Currently, Kyratzi said, across Cyprus there are 35 such neighbourhood workers, supervised by 11 officers.

Coming back, the deputy minister said their goal was to “go to half the files” currently being handled by social workers.

Employees, she said, are asked to carry out duties beyond their normal work.

“Frequently they’re called upon to act as carers or provide psychological counseling. That’s impossible.”

Andri Mattheou, of the Isotita trade union, welcomed the fact that the new deputy minister has at least acknowledged the problems.

Meanwhile the government was taken to task for spending €185,000 on a promotional campaign for the welfare services.

Akel MP Giorgos Koukoumas wondered why money was being spent on “marketing” when other pressing matters should take precedence.

Responding, the deputy ministry’s permanent secretary said the purpose was to “build the image that the social services should have.

“It’s important for the public to know what we offer so that they can make use of our services.”

A functionary at the ombudswoman’s office told MPs that the office receives several complaints regarding the welfare services. These concern delays in processing benefits applications, and complaints about unsatisfactory supervision of children as well as the elderly and people with disabilities.