With the voluntary participation of Lidl Cyprus employees, Project Zero continues to transform environmental awareness into collective action, strengthening efforts toward a future with less plastic.

With a steadfast commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection, Lidl Cyprus—in collaboration with the AKTI Research and Project and Centre—organised another voluntary coastal cleanup as part of its “Project Zero” environmental initiative. This effort reaffirms the company’s long-standing dedication to protecting the natural environment and fostering environmental awareness.

The initiative recently took place at the Limassol Fishing Shelter beach. It saw the participation of 80 Lidl Cyprus employees and volunteers who dedicated their personal time and joined forces for the common goal of protecting Cyprus’ coasts and seas from pollution. Driven by a spirit of volunteerism, teamwork, and a genuine concern for the environment, members of #teamLidl took an active part in collecting waste, thus demonstrating that collective effort can yield meaningful results.

A total of half a ton of waste was collected during the cleanup. Beyond the removal of waste, the initiative highlighted the importance of personal responsibility and active participation in addressing marine pollution, serving as a reminder that even small, everyday actions can contribute to a larger, positive change. This year’s volunteer activity marked another significant milestone in the partnership between Lidl Cyprus and the AKTI Research and Project Centre, which is now in its sixth consecutive year. Through “Project Zero,” the two organisations have developed a multifaceted environmental initiative that combines education, scientific knowledge, and experiential participation, creating opportunities for engagement for both the student community and society at large.

As recently announced, Project Zero will continue through the 2026–2027 academic year, further expanding its educational footprint to include initiatives within higher education. The results of this joint effort underscore the value of consistency and long-term collaboration. Since 2021, the Project Zero initiative has raised awareness among more than 62,300 children across Cyprus and has contributed to the removal of 19.1 tonnes of waste from the country’s coastlines and seabed.

For Lidl Cyprus, the participation of its people in such initiatives is an integral part of its corporate culture and its broader sustainable development strategy. Through the active involvement of its employees, the company fosters a spirit of volunteerism, collectivity, and environmental responsibility—extending these values ​​beyond the workplace and into local communities.

You can watch the video of the initiative here.