Funding amounting to €4.8 million to support recycling measures was approved by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to practically support the local government, to limit the financial burden on citizens during the transition period and to create the conditions for a more effective and sustainable waste management system,” Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis said after the cabinet meeting.

He noted that the proposals were aimed at supporting local government authorities in their efforts for better waste management and the collection of organic waste, with the funding being split into two parts and allocated during a three-year period from 2027 to 2029.

€1.5 million of the funding will be made available to support communities in the collection, transport and management of recyclable materials, while another €3.3 million will be allocated for the collection and management of organic waste.

Asked about the Cyprus-wide implementation of the “Pay as you throw” scheme, he said that the intention was to implement it as soon as possible.

The “Pay as you throw” requires residents to purchase specific bin bags for their rubbish rather than using generic bags from the supermarket. It is part of the government’s attempts to reduce waste.

“However, this will also depend on the preparation made by local authorities,” he said.