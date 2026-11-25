CAS Recruitment Group, one of Cyprus’s largest recruitment and workforce solutions providers, is strengthening its presence in Greece and the wider European market, building on more than three decades of experience in international recruitment and workforce management.

Founded in Cyprus in 1991, the Group has developed from a locally established recruitment business into an international organisation with operations across multiple countries. Its continued expansion reflects a broader success story of Cypriot entrepreneurship, demonstrating how expertise developed in Cyprus can be successfully transferred to larger and increasingly competitive international markets.

With an established presence in the United Kingdom and three offices in Greece, located in Athens, Rhodes and Thessaloniki, CAS Recruitment Group is reinforcing its position as a significant player in the recruitment industry across Cyprus, Greece and the UK.

Bringing Cypriot expertise to the Greek market

The Group’s expansion in Greece represents an important milestone in its development and a tangible example of Cypriot business internationalisation.

Unlike recruitment organisations operating exclusively through international networks or remote partnerships, CAS Recruitment Group has invested in establishing a physical presence in Greece, with locally based teams across its three offices in Athens, Rhodes and Thessaloniki.

This approach combines international recruitment expertise with a direct understanding of the Greek labour market, allowing the Group to develop closer relationships with employers and provide solutions tailored to their operational requirements.

Greece presents significant opportunities for recruitment organisations capable of addressing workforce shortages across key economic sectors, particularly hospitality, tourism, construction, healthcare and other industries where access to suitable personnel remains a challenge.

While workforce shortages have become increasingly pronounced in Greece in recent years, Cyprus has been facing similar challenges for much longer. Having developed extensive experience and practical solutions to address these staffing difficulties in the Cypriot market, CAS Recruitment Group is now transferring this valuable know-how to Greece, helping Greek employers tackle workforce shortages through proven recruitment strategies and established international talent networks.

DART Recruitment: expanding the Group’s services and expertise

A significant development in the Group’s growth strategy has been the integration of DART Recruitment, a Cyprus-based recruitment agency specialising in professional recruitment, executive search and talent acquisition.

The addition of DART Recruitment has expanded the Group’s service portfolio, complementing CAS Recruitment Group’s established expertise in international recruitment and the placement of workers from third countries.

Through DART Recruitment, the Group has strengthened its capabilities in the recruitment and headhunting of European professionals, specialised personnel, senior management and C-level executives.

Its expanded service offering now encompasses permanent recruitment, executive search, headhunting, talent mapping and specialised recruitment across sectors including healthcare, hospitality, construction, engineering, finance, corporate services and technology.

Beyond recruitment, the integration has also broadened the Group’s offering to include payroll outsourcing, employment funding consulting, government hiring subsidy schemes and subsidised training programmes, particularly within the Cypriot market.

This combination enables the Group to offer employers a more comprehensive range of human resources solutions, extending beyond the traditional recruitment process.

Businesses can now access recruitment expertise across different professional levels, from operational and seasonal workers to specialised European professionals and senior executives, while also benefiting from additional workforce management and employment support services.

By combining the international recruitment infrastructure of CAS with the specialised recruitment and consulting expertise of DART, the Group has significantly strengthened its competitive positioning.

An international network supported by substantial experience

CAS Recruitment Group’s continued growth is supported by an established international network and significant recruitment activity.

According to the Group, more than 2,000 workers from third countries have already been placed in Greece through its recruitment operations, contributing to the staffing needs of businesses across several industries.

Across its wider activities, the Group supports employers in more than 15 countries, manages and supports over 3,000 workers annually and collaborates with more than 200 businesses.

These figures reflect the scale of its operations and the experience it has accumulated in addressing workforce requirements across different markets.

Its established operations in the United Kingdom, combined with its growing presence in Greece and strong foundations in Cyprus, provide the Group with an international platform for continued development.

At the same time, the integration of DART Recruitment has introduced additional expertise in European talent acquisition and professional recruitment, enabling the organisation to respond to a wider range of employer requirements.

The result is a recruitment group capable of combining international workforce mobility, local market knowledge, specialised headhunting and broader human resources services under one organisational structure.

A strong example of Cypriot entrepreneurship

CAS Recruitment Group’s development represents more than geographical expansion. It demonstrates the potential of a Cypriot company to establish a competitive presence beyond its domestic market by investing in people, expertise, infrastructure and strategic partnerships.

The expansion into Greece, supported by dedicated local teams, alongside its established activities in the United Kingdom, highlights the Group’s ambition to build a strong and sustainable presence across key European markets.

At the same time, the integration of DART Recruitment reflects a strategic approach to growth, bringing together complementary businesses and expanding the range of services available to employers.

By combining international recruitment, European headhunting, executive search, payroll outsourcing and employment-related funding consulting, CAS Recruitment Group is positioning itself as one of the increasingly competitive and comprehensive recruitment and workforce solutions providers operating across Cyprus, Greece and the United Kingdom.

As the Group continues to develop its international footprint, its growth serves as a compelling example of Cypriot business expertise reaching beyond national borders and creating new opportunities for businesses, professionals and labour markets alike.

From its origins in Cyprus to its expanding international presence, CAS Recruitment Group continues to demonstrate how a Cypriot business can grow beyond its home market while creating lasting value through people, expertise and international collaboration.