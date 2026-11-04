The first week of November has plenty of music happenings to enrich the nightlife scene of Nicosia and Larnaca. Here’s what to look forward to this week!

Three for Thursday

A special Thursday night concert is planned for November 5 as three acts from Cyprus, Germany and Austria take the stage of Pallas Theatre in Nicosia. As part of the Weeks of the German Language, the event crosses borders, genres and traditions through three music proposals.

Cypriot trio Monsieur Doumani will deliver a performance that blends the island’s rich musical heritage with psychedelic folk, jazz, rock and experimental sounds, creating a Mediterranean soundscape. Then, Berlin-based vocalist Erik Leuthäuser and pianist Julius Windisch will unify jazz and dream pop, combining improvisation and the German language.

The Linz-based duo beauchamp*geissler will then explore the boundaries of experimental pop and electronica, weaving together bass guitar, keyboards, electronics and trilingual vocals into a playful, free-form musical landscape. After their separate performances, the three acts will come together on stage for a collaborative finale.

Swing into Friday

Live music with the sounds of old Athens will swing us into the weekend as an intimate performance takes place at The Tudor Inn in Larnaca. Maria Kyprianou on vocals, Iakovos Paripas on saxophone and Loukas Louka on piano will take listeners on a journey to the Greek capital of a past era with live swing music.

Gypsy jazz on Saturday

Continuing the focus on the rhythms of bygone eras is a live performance on Saturday night at Sarah’s Jazz Club. This act will transport audiences to the moonlit streets of Paris and the Mediterranean as musicians play gypsy jazz in the tradition of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. Swaying together on stage, kicking off the weekend fun will be Emmanuele Filella on violin, George Pasmas and Aris Constantinou on guitar.

One Stage – Three

Live performances by the Cypriot trio Monsieur Doumani, Berlin-based vocalist Erik Leuthäuser, and pianist Julius Windisch and Linz-based duo beauchamp*geissler. Part of the Weeks of the German Language. November 5. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. Free admission

Swing into Athens

Live swing music with Maria Kyprianou on vocals, Iakovos Paripas on saxophone and Loukas Louka on piano. November 6. The Tudor Inn Bar & Restaurant, Larnaca. 8pm. €8. Tel: 96-511065

Gypsy Jazz

1940s gypsy jazz music performed by Emmanuele Filella on violin, George Pasmas and Aris Constantinou on guitar. November 7. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. €13-15. Tel: 95-14771