AER LINGUS

An Airbus A320 flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to the Évreux air base in northern France on November 5 following a bomb alert, the French prime minister’s office said.

All 151 passengers and six crew members were moved to safety and bomb disposal teams were working on the aircraft.

FINNAIR

A bomb threat was made against a Finnair FIA1S.HE flight from Helsinki to Rome on November 5, which was escorted to Rome by Italian air force units, ANSA reported. A Finnair spokesperson said the plane landed as normal.

RYANAIR

Four Ryanair RYA.I flights were affected by bomb threats on November 3, prompting searches in Italy, Spain and Bulgaria.

Two flights, from Lisbon and Dublin, were searched at Rome’s Fiumicino airport after “potential bomb threats”, airport operator ADR said. The planes, luggage, passengers and crew went through searches and bomb sweeps, and ADR said the alert was cleared, with no threat to the airport itself and other flights unaffected.

In Spain, Murcia airport activated a security protocol after a bomb alert on a flight from Manchester, government delegate Francisco Lucas said on X. All people on board, disembarked and underwent security checks while security forces inspected the aircraft.

A Dublin-Sofia flight landed safely with 185 passengers on board after a bomb threat was made against it, Bulgaria’s transport ministry told Reuters. No explosive devices were found during an inspection.

WIZZ AIR

A Wizz Air WIZZ.L flight from Milan/Bergamo to Sofia was the target of a bomb threat on November 3, Bulgaria’s transport ministry said in a statement to Reuters. The plane landed safely with 176 passengers on board, and no explosive devices were found during an inspection.

Another Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia diverted to Budapest on November 2 after a bomb threat, Hungary’s defence minister said. A Hungarian Gripen fighter was scrambled to escort the aircraft.

LOT POLISH AIRLINES

On November 3, a LOT Polish Airlines flight from London made an unscheduled landing at Warsaw-Modlin airport after a bomb threat alert, a LOT spokesperson confirmed. Air operations at the airport were suspended and resumed around midday. The aircraft was checked by the relevant services, while passengers and crew waited in the arrivals hall for further decisions.

SAS SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES

On November 3, a bomb threat was reported on an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw, which landed at Warsaw-Chopin airport and was checked, a Chopin airport spokesperson said. SAS said the aircraft landed safely and its passengers disembarked. Polish authorities said the threat was not confirmed. The airport continued operations.

AUSTRIAN AIRLINES

An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna diverted to Sofia on October 18 after a reported bomb threat while over Romania, Bulgaria’s transport ministry said.

A Bulgarian Air Force MiG-29 escorted the Airbus A320, which landed about 30 minutes after the alert was raised, and passengers were evacuated. Austrian Airlines confirmed a threat was made and said 51 passengers and 6 crew were on board. No injuries were reported.

The airline said the security search found no threat, and the flight later continued to Vienna with all its passengers.