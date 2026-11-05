The Green Party on Thursday welcomed a court of appeal ruling overturning the suspension of a two-month prison sentence imposed in a case involving the brutal killing of a cat.

In a statement, the party said the court had upheld an appeal filed by the attorney-general, ruling that the lower court had been wrong to suspend the prison sentence for three years.

The Greens described the decision as an important step towards ensuring that acts of animal cruelty are treated with the seriousness they deserve.

The ruling, the party said, sent a clear message that such incidents should not be met with leniency that undermines the gravity of the offence.

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The party also called for stricter enforcement of animal welfare legislation and the imposition of the maximum penalties permitted by law where the seriousness of the offence warrants them.

“Protecting animals is not simply a matter of sensitivity, but a matter of justice, civilisation and respect for life,” the statement concluded.