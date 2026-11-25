Providing practical support to the families and carers of people with Alzheimer’s disease is part of the state’s responsibility, particularly when patients’ daily needs depend largely on the availability of their loved ones, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event on Alzheimer’s disease organised by the Women’s Movement of Displaced Famagusta Communities, Charalambides said the state’s responsibility began from the moment an individual or their loved ones sought help.

He stressed the importance of early assessment, clear information following a diagnosis regarding available care options and guidance on the next steps.

“As the health ministry, we have a responsibility to ensure that healthcare professionals and social care services work together throughout this process,” he said.

For families, he explained, such cooperation had practical implications, as when a patient’s needs changed, they needed to know which service could assist them and what they could expect from it.

At the same time, those responsible for the daily care of a loved one should be able to share that burden and have time for their own lives.

Referring to the difficulties faced by people with Alzheimer’s, Charalambides said one of the most challenging changes for patients was having to rely on others for things they had done independently for years.

“The more personal this assistance is, the more important the manner in which we offer it becomes,” he said, adding that “respect is reflected in the way we speak to patients and the discretion with which we care for them”.

Charalambides congratulated the Women’s Movement of Displaced Famagusta Communities on its initiative, noting that it brought together women who, following the Turkish invasion, had been forced to abandon their homes and rebuild their lives away from their places of origin, while keeping their ties to their communities alive.

Concluding his address, the minister referred to the slogan “What the mind cannot remember, the heart never forgets”, which, he said, had been used several years ago at a university event raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

He added that even through the “fog” the disease could cast over everything that was once familiar, patients could still feel the warmth of a voice or the tenderness of a hand holding their own.