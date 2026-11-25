Right on the cusp of the festive season arrives a ballet production synonymous with the Christmas period: The Nutcracker. In the very last days of November, the Grand International Classical Ballet brings the famous fairy tale to Cyprus with three shows in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos.

The production will first reach Pattihio Theatre in Limassol on Saturday, November 28 for a show at 2.30pm before heading to Nicosia on Sunday, November 29 for a performance at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre at 3pm. Finally, The Nutcracker will be presented at Paphos’ Markideio Theatre on Monday, November 30 at 6.30pm.

With Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and choreography by Sergei Bobrov, this production brings together acclaimed artists from Italy, France and Spain. Choreographer Bobrov was a student of the legendary ballet master Yuri Grigorovich whose ballets have won numerous awards and have been performed worldwide.

In his version of The Nutcracker, he preserves the characters from the Land of Sweets yet experiments with the first act. Bobrov’s production aims to give audiences an insight into the brave Nutcracker’s struggle, and also to understand why such a doll suddenly appeared in the first place. Meanwhile, brightly coloured costumes, video scenery and the timeless music of Tchaikovsky give the tale its beloved charm.

The Nutcracker

Production by the international troupe Grand International Classic Ballet. November 28. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. November 29. (2.30pm). November 29. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia (3pm). November 30. Markideio Theatre, Paphos (6.30pm). www.soldoutticketbox.com