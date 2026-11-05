A distinctive contemporary jazz production created in Cyprus comes to Patticheion Municipal Theatre Limassol on Monday, November 9. The Nonnets featuring Eleonora Roussou bring a ten-piece ensemble to the stage combining the freedom and improvisation of jazz with the richness and detail of a contemporary chamber ensemble.

The project was created by pianist, arranger and bandleader Giorgos Morfitis, with the voice and flute of Roussou at its centre. Three saxophones, flutes, two violins, viola, piano, double bass and drums form an unusual sonic palette for a jazz ensemble.

The programme draws on the jazz repertoire, reimagined through original arrangements by Morfitis written specifically for this instrumentation. The contrasting colours of the instruments transform familiar melodies while keeping improvisation and rhythmic energy at the heart of the music.

The result combines the immediacy of jazz with the sonic richness of a contemporary chamber ensemble, offering a distinctive approach to contemporary jazz creation in Cyprus. Performing together on stage are Rousou, Morfitis, Charis Ioannou, Thomas Lumley, Nikolas Georgiou, Nikos Pittas, Charikleia Siamakkidi, Nikolas Eythimiou, Kyriakos Kestas and Omiros Miltiadous.

The Nonnets

Ten-piece jazz ensemble, featuring Eleonora Roussou. November 9. Patticheion Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. Free admission