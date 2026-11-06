Cyprus recorded the strongest annual increase in retail trade across the European Union in September 2026, with sales volumes rising by 7.6 per cent as retail activity across the bloc edged down month-on-month, according to Eurostat.

The EU’s statistical office said retail trade volume increased by 0.4 per cent in the euro area and 0.9 per cent across the EU compared with September 2025.

Cyprus topped the annual rankings, ahead of Sweden, where retail trade rose by 6.9 per cent, and Bulgaria, which recorded a 5.7 per cent increase.

The largest annual declines were registered in Germany, down 2.4 per cent, Romania, down 2.3 per cent, and Spain, down 1.5 per cent.

The figures point to continued strength in Cyprus’ retail sector, although the latest monthly data showed a more modest performance across Europe.

Retail trade volume in September fell by 0.7 per cent in the euro area and 0.6 per cent in the EU compared with August, following growth of 0.4 per cent in both areas during the previous month.

Among member states, Germany recorded the steepest monthly decline, at 2 per cent, followed by Romania at 1.3 per cent and Portugal at 0.9 per cent.

Luxembourg posted the largest monthly increase, with retail trade volume surging by 5.3 per cent, followed by Slovakia at 2.2 per cent and Malta at 1.5 per cent.

In Cyprus, retail trade volume increased by 0.7 per cent month-on-month in September, following a 0.1 per cent rise in August.

The monthly figures show that Cyprus’ retail activity has fluctuated during 2026, falling by 0.9 per cent in April before rebounding by 3.7 per cent in May.

It then declined by 0.8 per cent in June, rose by 2 per cent in July and recorded more moderate increases in August and September.

The annual comparison shows that Cyprus’ retail trade growth has remained robust in recent months, despite some variation.

Sales volumes rose by 2.7 per cent in April compared with the same month in 2025, then accelerated to 8.4 per cent in May.

Annual growth stood at 5 per cent in June and 8.6 per cent in July, before easing to 7.5 per cent in August and 7.6 per cent in September.

Across the euro area, the monthly decline was driven by lower sales of food, drinks and tobacco, which fell by 0.3 per cent, and non-food products excluding automotive fuel, down 1.2 per cent.

Automotive fuel sales in specialised stores, however, increased by 1 per cent.

In the EU, food, drinks and tobacco sales fell by 0.4 per cent, while non-food products excluding automotive fuel declined by 1 per cent. Automotive fuel sales rose by 0.1 per cent.

On an annual basis, food, drinks and tobacco retail volumes increased by 1.1 per cent in the euro area and 1 per cent in the EU.

Non-food retail sales excluding automotive fuel rose by 0.7 per cent in the euro area and 1.2 per cent across the EU.

Automotive fuel sales moved in the opposite direction, declining by 3 per cent in the euro area and 2.3 per cent in the EU compared with September 2025.

Eurostat’s figures are based on first estimates and measure the volume of retail trade, adjusting for price changes to provide an indication of the amount of goods sold.