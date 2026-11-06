Cyprus promoted its professional services and business opportunities to Austrian investors and industry representatives at the annual GEWINN-Messe in Vienna, which took place on October 22 and 23, 2026, with an information stand organised by the Ministry of Commerce.

The participation formed part of government efforts to promote Cyprus as a hub for international business activity and professional services.

The specialised services exhibition is held every October at the Vienna Exhibition Centre and covers a broad range of financial and investment topics.

GEWINN-Messe attracts representatives from Austria’s political, business and economic communities, providing opportunities for information-sharing and the exchange of views.

More than 6,700 visitors attended this year’s event, which featured around 80 interviews, discussions, lectures and seminars.

The sessions were held every half hour across three stages, with the programme focusing on developments in the financial sector and attracting strong interest from its specialist audience.

During the exhibition, Cyprus Trade Counsellor Zacharias Tritaios briefed visitors to the Cypriot stand on the wide range of services offered by Cyprus-based businesses and the country’s competitive advantages in the services sector.

Visitors to the stand included representatives of law firms, financial and tax advisers, accounting firms, investment companies and family offices, as well as private individuals.

The event provided Cyprus with an opportunity to present its professional services sector to an audience with a strong focus on finance and investment.