Cyprus remains one of four EU states under migratory pressure, the European Commission said on Friday, even though irregular border crossings fell by 34 per cent in the year.

The Commission’s second annual report on asylum and migration, the first since the asylum pact took full effect on June 12, named Cyprus alongside Greece, Italy and Spain.

It put the fall in Cyprus down mainly to a drop in arrivals and repatriation of migrants from Syria and continued cooperation with Lebanese authorities.

Relative to its size, however, the burden remains significant; Cyprus ranks third in the EU for irregular arrivals and second for applications for international protection, measured against GDP and population.

The Commission said it faces disproportionate pressure from temporary protection registrations, irregular crossings, asylum claims and a strained return system.

Cyprus issues proportionally by far the most return decisions in the EU, ranks first for returns carried out, and is among five states that completed more than half of all returns across the bloc.

Across the EU, irregular entries fell 32 per cent between July 2025 and June 2026, and asylum applications dropped 16 per cent to 730,800.

The return rate rose to 31 per cent from 26 per cent, and the Commission expects a further fall in 2027.

Greece bucked the trend, recording the highest number of irregular crossings and asylum applications relative to its size, with arrivals in Crete up 105 per cent.

Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said arrivals along the Eastern Mediterranean route had fallen but Greece still faced challenges, “in particular due to arrivals from Libya”.

Spain was also judged to be under pressure after about 72,000 people entered illegally from Morocco at Ceuta on July 30 and 31.