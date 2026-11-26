The defence in the trial concerning the alleged theft of thousands of documents from the central prisons sought on Thursday to undermine the credibility of a witness claiming to have participated in the removal of the papers.

The documents cache was discovered in April 2025 in the residence of Panayiotis Tsolias, the chief prison warden.

Police had been searching the premises as part of an investigation into a different case.

Many of the documents are marked ‘confidential’ and ‘secret’ and are believed to have been removed illegally from the central prisons between November and December 2022.

On Thursday, prosecutors brought to the stand a former convict who had served time at the central prisons.

The witness testified to carrying boxes and bags containing sheets of paper, using a trolley.

He had been instructed to do so by Tsolias – designated as defendant number three in the trial.

The witness said he hauled the papers to the gate of the prisons. He went back and forth about four to five times in the same day.

He did not know where the boxes ended up after that, who had placed the items inside the boxes, or what the boxes contained specifically.

On occasion, said the witness, he would enter the prison director’s office to clean it – under the supervision of a warden.

He did not have the keys to the office.

Regarding the placement of cameras at the prisons complex, the former convict said they were installed at various spots, including the director’s office.

Asked whether the boxes with the papers were being moved in secret, the witness stated he did not think so because these actions took place during daytime.

Under cross-examination, the witness confirmed that when he himself had gone to trial – where he was subsequently sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment – he had initially pleaded not guilty. He later changed his plea.

Defence attorney Chris Triantafyllides asked the witness whether in both cases – meaning the two different pleas – he had acted in his own best interests. The witness agreed that he had.

“In other words, whenever it suits you, you say X, and whenever it suits you, you say Y,” the lawyer remarked.

During an earlier hearing, a prisons employee had stated having personally seen the chief warden carrying bags containing papers and taking them out of the central prisons.

The trial continues on December 7.

On trial are former prisons director Anna Aristotelous, former deputy director Athena Demetriou, five prison wardens and a former employee of the prisons who is now a police officer.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

The indictment includes conspiracy to commit a felony, abuse of power, violation of official confidentiality, personal data processing offenses, theft by a civil servant, violation of the security rules for classified documents and illegal possession of property.