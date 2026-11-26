Averof Neophytou appears to have an unassailable lead over Giorgos Pamboridis in the upcoming Disy ballot to pick which man stands as the party candidate in the 2028 presidential elections, a poll published on Thursday showed.

Conducted by pollsters Prime Market Research & Consulting Ltd on behalf of the Sigma television channel, the survey gave Neophytou 54 per cent, with Pamboridis trailing far behind at 23 per cent.

The poll was carried out among 780 people self-identifying as Disy supporters.

Meanwhile 16 per cent of respondents said they favoured neither candidate, and 7 per cent were still undecided.

Deducting those respondents who picked neither of the two men, Neophytou’s popularity rises to 64 per cent, the pollsters said.

Among those who had voted for Neophytou in the 2023 presidential elections, 65 per cent want him to stand as the party’s candidate again.

In the same cohort, 20 per cent favour Pamboridis, and 8 per cent support neither candidate.

Another finding concerned those Disy supporters who back in 2023 had cast their ballot for Nikos Christodoulides as president. In this group, 33 per cent prefer Neophytou as the Disy candidate for 2028, and 28 per cent prefer Pamboridis.

The vote to select the Disy candidate takes place on Saturday.

All 48,000 registered members of the party are eligible to vote. However, expectations are for a low turnout – perhaps as low as 15,000.

This is likely to benefit Neophytou, with Pamboridis on Thursday calling on the Disy faithful to turn out en masse.

Pamboridis, who had served as health minister from 2015 to 2018, trails despite being endorsed by party stalwarts like Ioannis Kasoulides and Harris Georgiades.

Neophytou, aged 65, was previously leader of the Disy party from 2013 to 2023.

On Saturday, Disy members will cast ballots at some 60 polling stations across the island. Voting takes place between 9am and 6pm.

The official results are expected to be announced at around 8pm at Disy headquarters at Pindarou Street, Nicosia.