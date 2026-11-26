Cyprus pushes for year-end agreement as member states struggle to find common ground

The chances of an agreement on the European Union’s next long-term budget by the end of a summit of European leaders stand at “virtually zero”, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Thursday evening, as negotiations went on into the night after Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and others had insisted that a deal be reached by the end of this year.

“I have just outlined to the other 26 heads of state and government Hungary’s priorities and the red lines we will not cross. Having heard the completely opposing positions around the table, I would put the chances of reaching an agreement today at virtually zero. An agreement around Christmas looks unlikely, too,” he said.

Cypriot government representatives told the Cyprus Mail that Christodoulides would not publicly speak until the end of the day’s negotiations, with European Council President Antonio Costa having set out a timetable for the day which was to stretch into the early hours of Friday morning.

Upon his arrival in Brussels on Thursday morning, Christodoulides had warned that “if we fail to achieve [an agreement this year], the message will be very negative for the member states, for our citizens, and also in terms of the message we send to the outside world”.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as leaders gather for a European Union special summit in Brussels

Previously, he had told the Cyprus Mail that “that hard deadline of the end of this year is not moving”, and that French President Emmanuel Macron had been “very clear when he said that he will not negotiate after December” at last month’s European Council summit.

He had said that in view of the presidential elections being held in the country in April next year, as such a thing would be “too politically sensitive”

Le Pen accuses EU leaders of trying to ‘prevent French people from expressing democratic will’

It has been long understood that the EU and its 27 member states have been seeking to finalise the next multiannual framework by the end of this year so as to ward off the risk of elections next year in France and Poland – and the possible election of the far right in both countries – derailing efforts to reach an agreement.

Leading in the polls ahead of those elections is hard-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who made it clear on Thursday that she is wise to Europe’s efforts to secure a deal before she has a chance to enter office.

“The aim would be to deter us, if the French entrust us with the responsibility of governing, from defending France’s interests in European budget negotiations. Our country is on the brink of default and social unrest. Our leaders should be working to put it back on its feet rather than trying, through underhanded political manoeuvring, to prevent the French people from expressing their democratic will,” she said.

However, with talks going in into the night, it appeared that far from coming closer to an agreement, European leaders remained at odds with one another.

One diplomat told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that “leaders to be yelling, complaining, showing they are willing to fight”, but did acknowledge that “they need a breakdown, blood on the walls, before they can get to an agreement”.

Another said that “I don’t think the real negotiations will happen until we have a gun to our head … and when we have a real, real deadline”.

Costa ‘ready to pin the blame on member states’

Meanwhile, news website Politico quoted a diplomat as saying that after having presented a proposal of his own for a compromise EU budget deal on Saturday, Costa is readying himself to “pin the blame on member states for lacking a spirit of compromise”.

In this, it appears that it may be Europe’s “frugal” states – those which advocate for further cuts to the EU’s budget – which have remained intransigent, with Costa reportedly lamenting that they are “not … willing to accept that further cuts are not possible”.

The frugal states, which call themselves the “sensible seven”, are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Christine Lagarde shakes hands with European Council President Antonio Costa next to President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis

Cyprus, on the other hand, is one of the 17 member states which form the “friends of cohesion”, with “cohesion” the word used to describe efforts to reduce regional inequality across the continent.

Given this stance, Christodoulides had on Tuesday told a teleconference of European leaders belonging to the centre-right European political group the European People’s Party of “the significance of cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy”.

His government had last week joined the 16 other “friends of cohesion” in penning a letter to Costa which stated that “we firmly reject any reductions to the national and regional partnership plan national envelopes in the forthcoming negotiating box”.

‘Either you give us what we want, or you will have Le Pen’

National and regional partnership plans constitute funding disbursed to nations and regions in the EU to support matters such as “cohesion” projects and agricultural funding linked to the bloc’s common agricultural policy.

Fingers were not only pointed at the “frugal” states, however, with Politico quoting two diplomats as saying that Macron, who himself effectively set the deadline of the end of this year, is stalling progress.

One said that “Paris is definitely not in compromise mode” and another said that Macron is “playing a card where either you give us what we want, or you will have Le Pen”.

Brussels-based news website Rapporteur, too, said it had been told by a diplomat that “the political situation in Paris is already precarious even if a deal is agreed before Christmas”, and that therefore, insistence that a deal must be reached by Christmas is “more fearmongering than representative of reality”.

It also said that Macron had called for an end to the EU’s budgetary rebate system, through which Austria, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden receive reductions in their gross national income-based contributions to the EU budget on account of being net contributors to it.