Cyta has partnered with the Cyprus Productivity Centre (KEPA) to expand practical digital skills training for older people across Cyprus, making educational material on mobile phones and internet use available through free training programmes during 2026 and 2027.

The initiative aims to help older people gain greater confidence in using digital technology, with support reaching participants in cities, rural communities and remote areas, Cyta said in an announcement on Friday.

The material was developed by Cyta in collaboration with the CYENS Centre of Excellence as part of its Digital Inclusion initiative, which seeks to reduce digital inequalities and ensure more people can benefit from technological advances.

It contains straightforward, step-by-step instructions designed to help people with limited experience of technology use mobile phones and the internet more easily and confidently.

Through the partnership with KEPA, the educational material will now be incorporated into organised training programmes, moving beyond its initial development and making it available to a wider audience.

The programmes will be delivered during 2026 and 2027, with the aim of providing practical support to more older people and others who have less familiarity with digital technology.

The collaboration forms one of three actions under Cyta’s Digital Inclusion initiative, which is designed to address digital inequalities among different population groups.

The wider initiative targets young people, individuals living in remote areas and people with disabilities, while the particular partnership with KEPA places special emphasis on improving the digital skills of older people and those who have limited technological experience.

Cyta said the development of modern telecommunications networks throughout Cyprus “has real value only when everyone is able to make use of them“.

“For this reason, the organisation is also investing in initiatives that bring more citizens closer to technology, helping them benefit from the conveniences it offers in everyday life and ensuring equal access to the opportunities created by the digital age,” Cyta added.

The training programmes are funded by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy.