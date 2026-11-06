The National Bank of Greece purchased more than 1.28 million of its own shares for a total of €19,790,281.65 between October 26 and November 3, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme approved by shareholders earlier this year.

The bank acquired 1,282,231 ordinary shares traded on Euronext Athens at a weighted average price of €15.4343 per share, according to an announcement.

The largest purchases took place on October 26 and 27, when the bank bought 482,231 shares for approximately €7.38 million and a further 760,000 shares for €11.78 million respectively.

It subsequently acquired 10,000 shares on each of October 29 and 30, and November 2 and 3, at prices ranging from €15.7575 to €15.9503 per share.

Following the latest transactions, the bank directly holds 20,251,115 of its own shares, equivalent to 2.24 per cent of its total share capital.

The buyback programme was approved at the bank’s annual general meeting on April 30, 2026, with implementation of its first tranche announced on June 12, following approval from the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism on June 8.

The bank has subsequently published regular announcements detailing purchases made under the programme, with the latest covering transactions through November 3.

The National Bank of Greece said it intends to cancel the shares acquired through the buyback programme, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Greek Law 4548/2018 governing the timeframe for cancellation.