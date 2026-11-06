The Nicosia District Local Government Organisation (EOA) has begun replacing 72,000 conventional water meters with smart meters, starting in Engomi, as part of efforts to modernise its water services, it said on Friday.

Work began on Monday, in Area 9 of Engomi and installations will gradually extend to Latsia (Area 21) and Lakatamia (Areas 40 and 41).

The new meters use ultrasonic technology to record daily water consumption and automatically send readings to the organisation.

This will remove the need for manual readings and give the organisation a more accurate picture of water use across its network.

Daily monitoring will also help identify unusual changes in consumption that could indicate leaks.

Consumers will receive alerts by email or SMS, allowing them to investigate possible leaks and limit water loss.

The organisation urged consumers who have not already done so to digitise their water bills and register on its online portal to receive notifications.

Instructions will be included with their next water bill. Registration is available at online.ndlgo.org.cy/portal/login.

Consumers can also visit www.ndlgo.org.cy, select e-Services and then choose new registration.

Registration requires a consumer or water meter number and a mobile phone number.

The smart meters will also allow consumers to monitor their property’s water consumption remotely through the organisation’s online portal.

The project aims to improve the accuracy of water readings, identify hidden leaks before the next bill is issued and reduce water losses.

Updates on installation progress, including a map showing the areas covered, will be available at ndlgo.org.cy/smartmeters/.

Cyta secured the contract to supply the smart meters under an agreement signed on April 29, 2026.