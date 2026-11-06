Two women, aged 27 and 33, have been arrested in connection with suspected burglaries in the Nicosia district, police said on Friday.

The investigation began after a 90-year-old woman reported that an unknown woman had entered her home at around 1pm on Thursday and stolen cash and jewellery.

Officers from Nicosia CID located the 27-year-old suspect at around 5pm the same day.

During a search, police found €560 in cash and several items of jewellery, for which the woman was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation.

According to police, the 27-year-old allegedly admitted to the burglary and implicated the 33-year-old in other thefts from homes.

Both women were arrested under court warrants and detained for questioning.

They are expected to appear before Nicosia district court in connection with two additional burglary cases.