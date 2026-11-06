The Weeks of the German Language return in November for their 10th edition, celebrating a decade of stories, ideas and cultural encounters. Organised by the embassies of Austria, Germany and Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus, the initiative invites audiences to explore the German-speaking world through music, film, discussions, architecture and education.

A programme filled with cultural events is running already and following film and music nights, is the German Teachers’ Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7. Participants can expect a varied programme with practical workshops on topics such as artificial intelligence, local customs, phonetics and working with those with learning difficulties. In addition, the event offers numerous opportunities for professional exchange and networking with other German language teachers from all over Cyprus.

A film screening is next. The Frog and the Water (2025), directed by Thomas Stuber, will be presented by the Swiss embassy on November 10 at Pantheon. When Stefan Busch, known as Buschi, spontaneously joins a Japanese tour group, he meets Hideo Kitamura, and an unlikely friendship develops. Told with warmth and humour, the film celebrates the power of human connection beyond borders.

Oh, This Unspeakable Void

The German comedy Oh, This Unspeakable Void (2026) by Simon Verhoeven, winner of three awards at the 2026 German Film Awards, follows on November 11 at Pantheon, a screening organised by the German embassy. It is a humorous coming-of-age story about a young aspiring actor navigating the challenges of theatre school and life with his eccentric grandparents.

To engage German learners and younger audiences, the Goethe-Institut’s partner schools and members of the global PASCH Schools: Partners for the Future network, The Heritage Private School and The International School of Paphos, will host screenings of the children’s road movie and literary adaption What the Finn?! Summer of Surprises (2023) by Stefan Westerwelle on November 13.

Filled with adventure and heart-warming moments, the film offers entertainment for the whole family while providing young audiences an enjoyable opportunity to experience German-language cinema.

The event series concludes on November 19 with a lecture organised by the Cypriot German Cultural Association titled 100 years Bauhaus Dessau. In this lecture, taking place at CYENS, two experts will discuss the lasting influence of the Bauhaus and the role of digital technologies in contemporary design and architecture.

Weeks of the German Language 2026

Event series to celebrate ten years of cultural exchange and the power of language to connect people and ideas. Until November 19. Throughout Nicosia. www.wddscyprus.com