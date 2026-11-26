President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday called for the European Union’s multiannual financial framework, its long-term budget, to be made shorter-term, as the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states descended on Brussels for showdown talks over the long-term budget’s next iteration.

Multiannual financial frameworks typically cover seven-year periods, as has been customary since the “Delors II package”, named after then European Commission president Jacques Delors, outlined what was then known as the EU’s “financial perspective” for the years between 1993 and 1999.

However, Christodoulides pointed out upon his arrival in Brussels on Thursday that “there is a provision within the treaties … for a five-year period”, with this minimum time period of five years being set out in the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

At present, however, EU leaders appear committed to coming to an agreement on a multiannual financial framework which will cover the years between 2028 and 2034.

“I do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the European Union’s budget for the next seven years. We do not know what the circumstances will be over the next seven years … We are currently in no position to know what the conditions will be over the next five, six, or seven years,” Christodoulides said.

He later returned to this point, saying that “I consider seven years to be a very long time”.

Cohesion policy ‘of great importance to EU’

Regarding the details of the budget, he said that Cyprus is “primarily aligned with those member states which support the cohesion policy”, which he described as “a policy of great importance to the European Union”. “Cohesion” is the word used to describe efforts to reduce regional inequality across the continent.

“We support the continuation of these policies, which, at the end of the day, demonstrate the added value of the European Union to our citizens. We must continue to invest in such policies and, at the same time, strengthen policies which lead to strategic autonomy for the European Union,” he said.

On this front, he said that strategic autonomy is not simply a “matter of defence and security”, but also concerns “issues of competitiveness, entrepreneurship, the fight against bureaucracy, and so on”.

He then reiterated his hope that the 27 leaders can “reach a political agreement by the end of December”, with it having been long understood that the EU and its 27 member states have been seeking to finalise by the end of this year so as to ward off the risk of elections next year in France and Poland – and the possible election of the far right in both countries – derailing efforts to reach an agreement.

The deadline of the end of this year hardened at last month’s European Council summit, when French President Emmanuel Macron had told the leaders of the other 26 EU member states that France cannot agree to any budget deal after December, in view of the presidential elections being held in the country in April next year, as such a thing would be “too politically sensitive”.

Failure to reach deal would be ‘very negative’

“If we fail to achieve such an outcome, the message will be very negative for the member states, for our citizens, and also in terms of the message we send to the outside world,” Christodoulides said on Thursday.

However, he did stress that “I believe that we have the capacity, within the framework of the negotiations, to reach an outcome”.

He then pointed out that he had said on the sidelines of last month’s European Council summit that the next multiannual financial framework may be 10 per cent smaller than the European Commission’s initial proposal, which was published last year.

European Council President Antonio Costa’s proposal, which was published on Saturday, reached that level, and Christodoulides said as such that he considers the level of cuts “satisfactory”.

Nonetheless, he said that the Cypriot government “naturally” has “red lines” which it will not allow to be crossed in negotiations, and that “most importantly, we have red lines in cooperation with other states, because that is where the possibility lies to have allies during the negotiations”.

This, he said, will “create more opportunities and a better chance of achieving the desired outcome in the end”.

“At the same time, we all realise, and I believe all members of the European Council must realise, that this will involve a compromise within the context of the negotiations. No one will get everything they desire,” he said.