With more homeowners settling into their properties, construction advancing across new residential phases and golf activities attracting a growing community of players, Limassol Greens has made substantial progress in 2026. As the resort develops into an active residential and lifestyle destination, attention is turning to 2027, with major new wellness, hospitality and recreational facilities planned to enhance the experience of residents and visitors.

One of the year’s key achievements has been the handover of 68 homes to their owners, with further residential deliveries planned throughout 2027. As homeowners settle into their properties, the residential community continues to grow, bringing new life and activity to the resort.

Strong demand has accompanied the continued expansion of the residential offering, with construction progressing across new phases of apartments and villas. A key milestone was the commencement of works on The Starlings, comprising 126 luxury apartments across three buildings. The development has already attracted considerable buyer interest, with 42 per cent of the apartments in the first building already sold or reserved. Another notable achievement was the sale of The Falcon, the largest and only six-bedroom villa within Phase 1. Currently under construction, it is expected to be delivered by early 2028.

The residential portfolio also expanded with the introduction of The Kinglets, a limited new collection of villas. Meanwhile, additional villa designs are currently being developed, with architectural refinements, enhanced aesthetics and a stronger connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces, reflecting the resort’s evolving residential offering.

Another important development during 2026 was the start of works on the public green zone, which will provide new spaces for recreation, sport and outdoor activities. The area will feature children’s playgrounds, sports grounds, two padel courts and a tennis court, alongside landscaped green spaces incorporating over 3,000 trees and plants. These facilities will complement the resort’s natural environment and offer residents and visitors additional opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

The year also marked the first anniversary of the Limassol Greens golf experience, following the opening of its 18-hole championship course in October 2025. With membership approaching capacity, the response to the resort’s golf offering has been particularly encouraging. The launch of the Limassol Greens Golf Academy, offering programmes for adults and children, has introduced newcomers to the sport while helping golfers develop their skills.

Throughout 2026, the resort hosted a series of tournaments that brought players together through competition and shared experiences, with further major golf events already planned for 2027. Beyond the course, The Roost has established itself as a relaxed social meeting point, with a recently refreshed menu featuring burgers, artisan pinsas and sandwiches.

In 2027, attention will turn to the next phase of the resort’s hospitality, wellness and leisure offering, with construction planned to commence on two major developments that will further expand the facilities available at Limassol Greens.

The second phase of the Clubhouse will introduce a fine-dining restaurant and bar, a conference centre and additional amenities. The expansion will broaden the Clubhouse’s role within the resort, creating new spaces for dining, business meetings, conferences and social occasions.

At the same time, the extensively redesigned The Nest will introduce a two-level complex combining wellness, leisure and family-oriented facilities. At its heart will be a comprehensive Wellness Centre, featuring a spa, treatment rooms, gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, hydrotherapy and sauna facilities, alongside dedicated outdoor spaces.

A separate level will accommodate a restaurant, café, convenience store and Kids Club, bringing together everyday services and leisure opportunities for residents, families and visitors. The design is nearing completion, with construction expected to begin in 2028.

Spanning 1.4 million square metres, with over 70 per cent dedicated to green space, Limassol Greens is steadily realising its vision of an integrated residential and lifestyle destination in western Limassol. With a growing community, an established golf offering and significant new facilities planned for 2027, the resort continues to translate its philosophy of Life in Perfect Balance into an increasingly tangible living experience, bringing together contemporary living, nature and recreation.

About Limassol Greens

Limassol Greens is Cyprus’ premier lifestyle and golf resort, offering a unique blend of contemporary residences, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a full suite of leisure, wellness and dining facilities. Designed around nature and connectivity, it delivers a refined living experience in one of the island’s most sought-after locations.