Nicosia chamber of commerce urges investment and faster development projects

The Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) called for greater vigilance over the economy, faster implementation of development projects in the capital and stronger support for businesses during its annual general assembly on Wednesday, with its outgoing president warning that economic resilience should not obscure underlying structural weaknesses.

Addressing members and other key stakeholders in attendance, Evel president Michalis Moushouttas said that although the Cypriot economy had demonstrated resilience, it remained exposed to significant external imbalances and domestic challenges.

Referring to assessments by Moody’s, he warned that the risks could not be overlooked, particularly given delays in implementing public investment projects and mounting pressure on critical infrastructure, including electricity, water, housing and transport.

On the country’s trade balance, Moushouttas called for investment that would strengthen productivity, connect research and technology with production, and enable businesses and industry to develop and export higher-value products and services.

He also stressed that sound public finances were not incompatible with citizens’ prosperity but were instead a prerequisite for it.

Turning to energy costs and wages, he said discussions tended to focus on salary increases whenever electricity bills or fuel prices rose.

“Employees are entitled to demand better remuneration,” he said.

However, he cautioned that wage increases alone would not resolve the underlying problem if the factors driving up the cost of living and doing business remained unaddressed.

“If we focus only on increasing salaries, without tackling the factors that raise the cost of living and operating, we will not solve the problem,” Moushouttas said.

He added that wage increases without corresponding productivity improvements could place additional pressure on businesses and, in some cases, feed through into consumer prices.

He called for investment in energy, infrastructure, technology and skills, alongside meaningful changes to public administration and licensing procedures.

Where immediate assistance was necessary, he argued, it should be directed towards those genuinely in need, rather than distributed universally.

“Horizontal support measures may offer temporary relief, but they do not, in themselves, reduce the costs placing pressure on households and businesses,” he stated.

On pension reform, Moushouttas said any changes should be supported by comprehensive actuarial evidence, clear cost assessments and identification of their funding sources.

Regarding provident funds, he backed their modernisation through improved management, greater transparency and the ability to transfer pension rights.

However, he maintained that participation should remain voluntary, supported by appropriate incentives.

Turning to the capital’s economic prospects, Moushouttas identified medicine, education, research and technology as the sectors offering Nicosia its natural direction for future development.

“The challenge is to connect these sectors with businesses, industry and other productive areas of the economy, so that knowledge can be transformed into new products and services, business opportunities and well-paid jobs,” he said.

Makarios Avenue and development projects

Addressing the future of Makarios Avenue, Moushouttas congratulated Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos on his initiative to reconsider the issue, arguing that international examples could provide inspiration but should not be replicated without considering local circumstances.

“Oxford Street can offer ideas, but it cannot provide a ready-made formula for Makarios Avenue,” he said.

“Cities are not designed by copying headlines; they are designed according to their own circumstances,” he continued. “London is one thing, Nicosia another.”

He added that the discussion should not be reduced to a choice between cars and pedestrians, but should encompass a broader approach to urban planning.

This should include access for residents and businesses, safe pedestrian movement, active ground-floor premises, shade, greenery, lighting and activities capable of attracting people to the street.

On Nicosia’s traffic congestion, he suggested establishing a specially organised police traffic unit, supported by technology and maintaining a permanent presence at key locations during peak hours.

He said such an arrangement could help improve traffic flows immediately, while larger infrastructure projects were being advanced.

Moushouttas also called for co-ordinated planning for the State Fairgrounds and the former SOPAZ site, with each location given a clearly defined and complementary role.

The State Fairgrounds could provide western Nicosia with a large green and recreational space, alongside a modern exhibition venue.

SOPAZ, meanwhile, could combine an innovation zone with modern conference facilities.

He described a contemporary conference centre as essential to the capital’s proposed development strategy, pointing to the presence of universities, hospitals, research centres, technology companies, public organisations and professional services.

These institutions could support medical conferences, scientific and university gatherings, technology exhibitions and business events.

“A conference centre with a capacity of approximately 2,000 people would allow Nicosia to host major events and turn the presence of these organisations into conference tourism,” he said.

At the end of his address, Moushouttas thanked members as he prepared to step down after six years as president.

“As I leave the presidency of the Evel, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to those who have become almost like family to me over these six years, the members of the board, the secretariat and all the staff of the regional tourism board,” he said.

“Whatever we achieved, we achieved together,” he added.

Government announces business support measures

Addressing the assembly, Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Michalis Damianou outlined funding and support measures intended to strengthen businesses and improve the economy’s competitiveness.

He said €352 million had been secured under the 2021-2027 programming period for initiatives covering energy and digital upgrades, manufacturing, new entrepreneurship and the circular economy.

A new simplified support scheme for young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 was also scheduled to be introduced during the first quarter of 2027.

Damianou added that the ministry was preparing a €20m grants scheme covering 2027 and 2028 to support the installation of electricity storage systems by businesses with existing or planned photovoltaic installations for self-consumption.

On international trade, he reported a positive performance, with exports of domestically produced goods, excluding fossil fuels and petroleum products, reaching €1.37 billion in 2025.

This represented a 10 per cent increase compared with 2024.

Meanwhile, services exports reached €32bn, recording annual growth of 6 per cent.

The minister also referred to planned visits abroad aimed at strengthening the international outlook and external reach of the Cypriot economy.

Chamber highlights international economic uncertainty

In a separate address delivered on behalf of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president, vice-president for economic affairs Andreas Demetriades highlighted the challenges facing the international business environment.

He said geopolitical developments, regional conflicts, energy uncertainty, disruptions to international trade and inflationary pressures were creating an increasingly complex and demanding environment for the economy and businesses.

The assembly was attended by the speaker of House of Representatives, the Greek ambassador, political party leaders and representatives, ministers, ministry director-generals, state officials and businesspeople who are members of the chamber.