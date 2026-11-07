Boycott-Divest-Sanction (BDS) Cyprus and 10 other activist organisations have called on CyBC to withdraw from Eurovision unless Israel’s public broadcaster (KAN) is barred.

in an open letter issued on Saturday, the groups also want CyBC to press for a review of KAN’s eligibility before the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) General Assembly.

The letter asserts that the broadcaster has not answered questions BDS Cyprus put to it on 28 September, including whether its new board has reviewed its stance on KAN.

Nine Cypriot organisations made a similar appeal in April.

The EBU confirmed on 28 October that 36 broadcasters, including CyBC and KAN, will take part in the 2027 contest.

The groups say CyBC has not said publicly whether its new board reviewed or approved participation.

They point to the EBU’s exclusion of Russia in 2022, when it said Russian participation would bring the contest into disrepute.

The groups cite the war in Gaza and serious violations of international law in the occupied West Bank, questioning “how can the EBU reconcile these decisions with its stated commitment to political neutrality?”.

They also allege that KAN’s coverage endorsed Israeli military operations.

KAN has rejected calls for its removal, for at the EBU meeting, its chief executive, Golan Yochpaz, said the attempt to remove KAN “can only be understood as a cultural boycott”.

Israel is eligible to take part because KAN is an EBU member, and it has competed since 1973.

The 2026 contest was boycotted by broadcasters in Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Iceland.

The groups ask CyBC to request a formal review of KAN’s eligibility from the Eurovision reference group and the television committee under the 2022 disrepute standard.

They also want the EBU to clarify that the contest’s apolitical status does not shield broadcasters from review.