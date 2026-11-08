From shots of zivania and mushroom celebrations to holistic wellness and book conferences, November’s festivals have it all!

Pelendri Zivania Festival

One of Cyprus’ most renowned spirits has its own festival and season. In the village of Pelendri, the Zivania Festival offers an experience full of tradition, history and Cypriot character for all ages. Sunday November 8’s programme includes market stalls with local and seasonal products, a pie-making workshop with TV chef Chryso Lefou, a pottery session for children, a music programme with Andri Karantoni, Michali Hadjimichael and Nikola Pissia, dances, as well as basket-weaving and zivania demonstrations.

Mind, Body & Spirit Wellbeing Festival

On November 14 and 15, the Mind, Body & Spirit Wellbeing Festival (MBS) celebrates 25 years with a jam-packed agenda. Returning to St Raphael Resort & Marina in Limassol, the festival will offer more than 100 classes on yoga, meditation, breathwork, drumming and different areas of wellness. Meanwhile, the exhibition will bring together healers, practitioners and professionals in the field for another lively edition.

Nicosia Alternative Book Festival

The second edition of this festival will fill downtown Nicosia (at YALLA Collective Space & Café) with talks, zines, presentations, publishers, bookshops and literature collectives. The November 14 and 15 events include discussions on colonialism and anti-colonialism, the power of language, racism and the experiences of migrants in Cyprus and the relationship between capitalism and the Ottoman world.

1st Farmers Fest Lythrodontas

Surrounded by Lythrodontas’ green nature, Lexeko Estaste hosts the first Farmers Fest on November 15. From 11am, there will be a vintage market with independent sellers showcasing their antique finds and second-hand items, a live band to set the mood, local produce to enjoy and buy directly from the producers, food options, craft workshops, a cooking class and a flower arrangement workshop.

Limassol International Book Fair

The fifth edition of the Book Fair runs this year from November 20 to 22 at the Lanitis Carob Mills in Limassol. More than 120 exhibitiors will take part, showcasing new publications, beloved and emerging authors and more. The agenda also includes workshops, presentations for the book industry and a Professional Conference.

8th Spilia Mushroom Festival

Celebrating the arrival of the mushroom season – and it is a rich one thanks to the heavy rain of the previous month – Spilia hosts a festival in their honour. Mushroom recipes and bites, a local market, live music and entertainment are coming up on November 21 and 22 as the festival unfolds from 11am to 7pm.

Pelendri Zivania Festival

Traditional festival celebrating Cypriot spirit. November 8. Pelendri village, Limassol district. 10am-10pm. Tel: 25-552503. Free admission

Mind, Body & Spirit Wellbeing Festival

25th edition with over 100 workshops, talks and presentations on holistic health and wellness, plus an exhibition and marketplace. November 14-15. St Raphael Resort & Marina, Limassol. Saturday: 10.30am-8pm. Sunday: 9.45am-8pm. www.mbscyprus.com

Nicosia Alternative Book Festival

Two-day festival with talks, zines and presentations. November 14-15. YALLA Collective Space & Café, Nicosia. @nicosia.alt.book.fest

Farmers Fest

Vintage market, workshops and activities. November 15. Lexeko Estate, Lythrodontas, Nicosia district. 11am-6pm. €10 for adults, €5 for children. www.lexekoestate.com

5th Limassol International Book Fair Conference

Annual book fair, exhibition and conference on all things books and publishing. November 20-22. Lanitis Carob Mills, Limassol. www.limassolbookfair.com

8th Spilia Mushroom Festival

Mushroom festival with market, live entertainment and activities for all. November 21-22. Spilia village. 11am-7pm