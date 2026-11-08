From Monty Python and Fawlty Towers to his outspoken views on modern Britain, the veteran comedian brings a lifetime of stories, memories and dark humour to his first Cyprus appearance

It’s the man from the Ministry of Silly Walks, bowler hat on head, floppy leg extended like the gait of some enormous bird. It’s Basil Fawlty, bulkily bobbing, seething with a permanent sense of grievance. But it’s also Archie Leach, lovelorn barrister, explaining (to an American) the fear of embarrassment that’s part of being British: “Saying to someone ‘Do you have children?’, and being told they all burned to death on Wednesday…”

John Cleese has been all those characters – and others too. These days, just turned 87, he also plays a right-wing pundit on social media, posting provocative tweets to his five million followers on X. “I realised yesterday that what I most admire about Christ’s teaching is that it’s NOTHING to do with power,” he declared a few days ago. “Whereas Islamic teaching is LARGELY to do with power.”

Fans say he hasn’t changed at all, he’s just railing against today’s woke Britain like he once lampooned the uptight, bowler-hatted Britain of his youth. Others insist he’s a grumpy old man. Who’s right?

One way of finding out – or drawing your own conclusions – may be to head to Nicosia’s Eleftheria Arena this Tuesday at 7.30pm, when Cleese will be making his first appearance in Cyprus – which, if the title of the show (Last Time to See Me Before I Die) is any indication, may also be his final appearance. “A personal journey through his life and career, the show brings together stories, memories and his unmistakable dark humour.”

John Cleese doing (essentially) stand-up sounds a bit iffy – but in fact that was always his hallmark, the abrasive show-off with a sensitive side, a blend of authority and vulnerability that’s also the blend behind all stand-up comedy. The comic leads the audience – but also stands before them, opening his heart to them.

From Monty Python to Basil Fawlty

Cleese was always a great authority figure – his impressive height helped – military men going “Right!” in a clipped commanding tone, high-court judges, Basil Fawlty, even the increasingly indignant customer insisting that his recently purchased parrot isn’t resting, or pining for the fjords, but dead, deceased, passed on, bereft of life, expired and gone to meet its maker. This is an ex-parrot!

As Basil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers The man from the Ministry of Silly Walks in Monty Python’s Flying Circus

But then he was vulnerable too – as Archie in A Fish Called Wanda but also earlier, in real life. He went into therapy, at a time when not many Brits went into therapy, and published a self-help book called Families and How to Survive Them – in 1983, at a time when not many Brits talked of neuroses and childhood trauma – co-authored with the psychiatrist Robin Skynner. Cleese was doing confessional tell-all before it was popular.

Even now, at 87, the urge to confess – partly as a way to understand himself better – looms large. The Nicosia show will end with a Q&A, giving audience members the opportunity to put their questions directly to Cleese.

What would you ask? About Monty Python perhaps? Who did what, who came up with this or that iconic bit? What it was like writing Fawlty Towers with his then-wife Connie Booth, especially while their marriage was breaking down? (They divorced between the first and second seasons.) What he hates – or loves – most about modern Britain? How his life might’ve been different if his dad hadn’t changed the family surname in 1923, forcing him to go through life as ‘John Cheese’?

The thing about Cleese is that one can imagine him being unfazed by any question, even a rude one – yet also energised by a good question, or a creative one. He’s outrageous, a big personality. Even getting old – and yes, dying – is due to be part of the set on Tuesday.

A lifetime of stories, and perhaps a final farewell

Is it going to be a ‘greatest hits’ show, as when ageing rockers try to recapture their youthful spark for middle-aged fans? Probably, at least in part. Cleese will indeed be talking about old collaborations, says the press release, “recalling people and experiences from his life”. He’s famously candid when it comes to his personal life (he’s been married four times). “One of my ex-wives died,” he quipped on The Conan O’Brien Show. “And it was very sad – because it was the wrong one.”

He’ll play the hits, origin stories for much-loved comedy shows, humorous tales of fellow celebs – but there’s bound to be more, just because he seems so mercurial, likely to go off-script if something takes his fancy. Who knows what’ll happen? One thing’s for sure, he’s unlikely to be coming round this way again.

Last Time To See Me Before I Die

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John Cleese live at the Eleftheria Sports Arena, Nicosia. Tuesday, November 10. 7:30pm. Tickets exclusively at More.com Cyprus