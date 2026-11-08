The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine has lost its external power supply, the Russian-installed management of the plant said on Sunday after the Ferosplavna power line was disconnected by protective systems because of damage.

In a statement posted on the Russian state-backed messenger app MAX, the plant’s management said the Ferosplavna line had been shut down by automatic protection and that backup diesel generators were supplying power to the equipment required for safe operation of the station.

“Staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are monitoring all operational parameters of the equipment. All necessary measures to maintain the safe condition of the power units are being taken in full,” the management said.

Radiation levels on the site and in the surveillance zone were normal, the statement added.