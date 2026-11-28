The date for the trilateral meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to be announced early next week.

Sources close to the matter told the Cyprus News Agency that the meeting is likely to be held in New York.

The trilateral meeting had been announced after the meeting between Christodoulides and Erhurman with UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin in early November.

Sources said that works to implement what was agreed at that meeting, including the opening of two new crossing points, continued.

The new crossing points will be created simultaneously, linking Louroujina to Lympia, and the other Kambos to the village of Karavostasi.

The leaders had also agreed to create a rapid response mechanism in emergency situations, as well as to proceed with plans for the sharing of archival material through the Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage, the promotion of environmental projects to be implemented by the Technical Committee for the Environment, the resumption of the youth “Imagine” programme and the restoration of specific religious monuments.