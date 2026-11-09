The former military chief has up to six weeks to build a governing majority after an election left both major blocs short of power.

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot said on Sunday he will work to form a wide government as quickly as possible, but his path to power was uncertain following a deadlocked election that failed to dislodge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday gave Eisenkot the first opportunity to try to form a new government after the October 27 election left both Eisenkot and Netanyahu short of the majority needed to govern.

Herzog officially handed Eisenkot the task on Sunday at a meeting at the president’s residence, starting the clock on what Eisenkot said would be an “extraordinarily complex” process.

“We are in a state of emergency, approaching a point of no return for the State of Israel,” Eisenkot said. “We must form a national emergency government. This will require creative and unconventional political steps.”

Eisenkot said Israeli democracy was at a vulnerable moment at a time when it faced immense challenges, with Herzog citing a threat of attack from Iran, the need to progress towards peace in Gaza and negotiations with Lebanon and other neighbours.

“There is great urgency for new leadership, leadership that people can look in the eye and trust,” Eisenkot said.

Three difficult routes to a governing majority

His potential pathways to power include trying to form a minority government with Arab party support for key issues; forming a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties that he and his allies have shunned in the past; or forging a unity government with Netanyahu. All three options face formidable obstacles.

Eisenkot has up to six weeks to form coalition

Eisenkot said he will call on all parties to join who meet his main principles. These include recognition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state; a duty of national service for all to strengthen the military and expand its ranks; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization and a commitment to destroying its military and governing capacity.

“I am convinced that it is possible and right to form a new government quickly, one that will win a large majority in the Knesset,” Eisenkot said, referring to Israel’s parliament.

Eisenkot now has 28 days plus a possible 14-day extension. If he fails, Netanyahu will likely get his shot at forming a government. Should he also be unable, new elections could be called.

Herzog, who consulted with all parties, said Eisenkot received the “clear and unequivocal support” of a majority of lawmakers on who has the better chance of forming the next government that will win the confidence of the Knesset.

Netanyahu’s Likud won the most seats of any single party with 27 in the 120-seat Knesset, but Netanyahu’s wider religious-nationalist coalition garnered only 53 in total, short of a 61-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party emerged as the second-largest party with 21 seats, while his coalition, spanning four centre-left to right-wing Jewish-led parties, won just 48 seats. Two parties representing Israel’s Arab minority won an unprecedented 19 seats.LIEBERMAN SAYS HE COULD WORK WITH ULTRA-ORTHODOX PARTIES

Netanyahu called for a unity government of all Zionist parties to preserve a Jewish state, while giving no indication whether he would was prepared to serve under Eisekenkot’s leadership.

“This is the will of the people and the need of the hour,” he said in a statement, ruling out a coalition government with Arabs – who make up 21% of Israel’s population.

Lieberman signals flexibility on ultra-Orthodox parties

Potentially making Eisenkot’s job tougher is the position of one opposition leader, Avigdor Lieberman of the Israel Our Home party, who has ruled out a unity government with Netanyahu or a minority government that has backing from Arab parties.

But Lieberman has softened his stance on sitting with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties as long as they agree to support a law under which ultra-Orthodox men serve in the military.

“Given the current reality, in order to prevent further elections and bring an end to the Netanyahu era, there is no choice but to make difficult decisions and resolve issues where flexibility is possible and common ground can be found,” Lieberman said.