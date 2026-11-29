Upcoming AG Leventis Gallery exhibition asks viewers to look twice

The AG Leventis Gallery’s new temporary exhibition The Afterlife of Things is the first in Cyprus dedicated to contemporary African art and its diaspora. Opening in early December, it features internationally recognised artists who explore ideas of memory, identity, the notion of ‘transformation’ and whether objects can have many lives.

From December 9, the displayed pieces invite viewers to look twice – not just at the artworks but at the objects themselves which are part of everyday life. Can a jute sack, a plastic bottle cap, an old fishing net or a shabby garment conceal more than meets the eye?

Thirteen artists are featured in the exhibition, including El Anatsui, Leilah Babirye, Ibrahim Mahama, Romuald Hazoumè, Moffat Takadiwa, Tschabalala Self and Pascale Marthine Tayou, who are among the most significant voices in contemporary African art and its diaspora today.

The works of these artists are presently displayed in some of the world’s most important museums and collections, spanning Tate Modern in London, the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Guggenheim, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Their art redefines not only how we perceive discarded objects but also how we perceive memory and the very notion of creation.

Objects can have multiple lives

The common thread that weaves through the works is that objects can have multiple lives, a simple yet radical idea. Even after serving their initial purpose, objects continue to exist around us; they bear the traces of the people who have touched them, the places through which they have travelled, and they each have their own distinct story. Thus, a sack that once held coffee or cocoa carries the traces of global trade, or a tattered garment preserves within it memories of displacement, migration and a personal journey.

Monumental installations, sculptures and compositions will occupy the spaces of the gallery. Apart from the different meaning objects have, the exhibited pieces also stand out for the intensity of their colours and the craftsmanship of their construction.

Yet perhaps the most powerful reminder the exhibited objects offer is that they transform a way of seeing. The way in which the pieces are reworked touch on the relationship between the material world and objects, highlighting the act of ‘reuse’ as a means of creation, memory and redefinition.

As the pieces examine the journey of materials and people across global social and economic networks, they ask us to rethink how we approach such major current issues as colonialism, trade, labour, migration and cultural identity.

A publication, a vinyl record and parallel events

The exhibition is accompanied by a publication, a richly illustrated volume with essays examining questions of materiality, memory, identity and the art of contemporary Africa and its diaspora. It features texts by Dr Dorothy Price, Professor of Modern and Contemporary Art and Critical Race Art History at the Courtauld Institute of Art in London; Dr Christine Checinska, Senior Curator, Africa and Diaspora: Textiles and Fashion at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London; and Dr Portia Malatjie, Senior Lecturer in Art History and Discourse of Art at the Michaelis School of Fine Art, University of Cape Town.

It is also accompanied by a vinyl, The Afterlife of Small Things, which features exhibition artist Masimba M Hwati’s creative dialogue with musicians and sound artists from Harare, Nicosia, Cape Town and Leeds’ Nicholar Mutuwa [Nicholarzw], Claudiu Dita [Astral Wanderer], Fernando Damon, Ozzy Moysey, Alexandros Paschalis [Sobamonk] and Savvas Thoma).

Throughout its duration, a series of parallel events, guided tours and educational programmes will expand the dialogue and encourage participation. Dates and times will be shared at a later stage yet in December the public can look forward to the AGLG x Cagdi: Drink & Draw event. This event combines creative drawing, music and artistic interaction. Inspired by the works and themes of The Afterlife of Things, participants will have the opportunity to explore the exhibition, observe the materials and stories embedded within the artworks and create their own visual interpretations within an open and participatory environment.

A series of five film screenings will also take place from December to April, in collaboration with STYX Film Encounters while as part of the Gallery’s Wednesday Lecture Series, Checinska will highlight issues relating to contemporary African art and the art of its diaspora, materiality, memory and cultural identity.

The Afterlife of Things

Exhibition dedicated to contemporary African art and its diaspora looking at objects, their use and transformations. December 9 2026-May 23 2027. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Wednesday: 10am-8pm, Thursday-Sunday: 10am-5pm. Tel: 22-668838. www.leventisgallery.org