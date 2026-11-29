Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel’s centre-right Yashar party, appeared to play down the prospects of forming a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the two men held two-hour talks on Sunday in Tel Aviv.

Rather than an alliance with Netanyahu, Eisenkot, a former military chief, seems more likely to form a governing coalition with parties seeking to oust the veteran premier, political analysts have said.

Sunday’s meeting was their second this month, although the first had been described as a security briefing for Eisenkot. The meetings follow an inconclusive October 27 election that left neither man with a clear path to power.

“The discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them,” Netanyahu and Eisenkot said in a joint statement, without elaborating.

Israel’s Channel 12 news later reported there were no plans for any further meetings, and it cited Eisenkot as telling Netanyahu: “I’m committed to my partners in the bloc. You’re welcome to join after the government is formed.”

A spokesperson for Eisenkot confirmed that report.

Netanyahu said on Saturday he would be willing to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led by Eisenkot. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, offered to go second in a rotation agreement under any deal between his own Likud party and Eisenkot’s Yashar.

Israel’s president tapped Eisenkot to try to form a government after the election. Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.

Last week Eisenkot signed coalition deals with the left-wing Democrats and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, whose support could bring him closer to a majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Eisenkot and his potential partners won a total of 48 seats in ‌the election, ⁠well short of a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Netanyahu’s Likud and its alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won a combined 53 seats.

If Netanyahu and Eisenkot cannot agree on a unity government, Eisenkot could form a coalition with possible support from ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab parties.

Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, said after the Eisenkot-Netanyahu meeting on Sunday that the Israeli public was behind Eisenkot.

“Now is the time to form a government that will bring real change…,” he said in an X post.